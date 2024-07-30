Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars Filming Updates Reveal Potential Start Date, Location

While Marvel Studios is getting the band back together for Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, there will be some changes to how the studio normally does its production schedule. In case you happen to be living under a rock, Saturday night’s big news at San Diego Comic-Con was that Robert Downey Jr. is returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe to play Doctor Doom. Also, Joe and Anthony Russo are returning to helm the next two Avengers films. These are obviously big deals, but a recent report sheds some light on how much Downey and the Russos are getting paid to team back up again, and where and when the new Avengers movies will begin production.

According to Variety, instead of Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars shooting in Atlanta like their previous installments, Marvel is taking the two films to London to film, which is expected to begin in the second quarter of 2025. The majority of Marvel film productions have called Atlanta home, so this is definitely a departure from the norm. The Russos and Downey will also have hefty paydays and added perks as part of their new Marvel deals. The outlet reports the Russos are getting $80 million for Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, performance escalators that begin at the $750 million and $1 billion thresholds, and their AGBO studio will produce both films. As for Downey, he’s getting a private jet for travel, dedicated security, and a “trailer encampment.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Robert Downey’s one condition to return to Marvel revealed

Variety reports Robert Downey Jr. opted to return if, and only if, Joe and Anthony Russo were to direct Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. ” An insider said, “They were the only ones he would work with.”

Downey’s also set to make the biggest payday of his career, with the trade saying he’ll likely make somewhere north of $80 million for his MCU return. The Iron Man star also requested travel via a private jet, his own security detail, and an entire encampment on the set for the next two Avengers flicks.

After a years-long hiatus from all things Marvel, Downey seemed to start warming up to the idea of an MCU return as recently as June.

“It’s just crazily in my DNA. Probably the most like-me character I’ve ever played, even though he’s way cooler than I am,” Downey said in a Variety video last month. “I’ve become surprisingly open-minded to the idea… It really is crazy because we look pretty good. I was actually looking at the stills we were taking, making sure: “Do we still look kind of OK?” I’m like, ‘We look pretty good.’”

In a separate interview, Downey revealed he’d never bet against Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige and his dedication to the franchise he oversees. “I always say: Never, ever bet against Kevin Feige. It is a losing bet. He’s the house. He will always win.”