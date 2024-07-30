Robert Downey Jr’s One Condition for Marvel Return Reportedly Revealed

Robert Downey Jr. is back in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. After Downey’s Tony Stark / Iron Man sacrificed himself to stop Thanos in Avengers: Endgame, most thought Downey was done with the franchise. Fast forward five years later, and Downey is back. Instead of playing Tony Stark this time, however, Downey will be suiting up as one Victor Von Doom. According to new trade reports, all it took was a couple familiar filmmakers back in the saddle to convince Downey to return to the property.

Variety reports Downey opted to return if, and only if, Joe and Anthony Russo were to direct Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. “”They were the only ones he would work with,” one insider reportedly told Variety.

Downey’s also set to make the biggest payday of his career, with the trade saying he’ll likely make somewhere north of $80 million for his MCU return. The Iron Man star also requested travel via a private jet, his own security detail, and an entire encampment on the set for the next two Avengers flicks.

When did RDJ decide to return to Marvel?

After a years-long hiatus from all things Marvel, Downey seemed to start warming up to the idea of an MCU return as recent as June.

“It’s just crazily in my DNA. Probably the most like-me character I’ve ever played, even though he’s way cooler than I am,” Downey said in a Variety video last month. “I’ve become surprisingly open-minded to the idea… It really is crazy because we look pretty good. I was actually looking at the stills we were taking, making sure: “Do we still look kind of OK?” I’m like, ‘We look pretty good.’”

In a separate interview, Downey revealed he’ll never bet against Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige and his dedication to the franchise he oversees. “I always say: Never, ever bet against Kevin Feige. It is a losing bet. He’s the house. He will always win.”

Marvel Studios’ upcoming film slate includes Captain America: Brave New World (February 14th, 2025), Thunderbolts* (May 5th, 2025), The Fantastic Four: First Steps (July 25th, 2025), Blade (November 7th, 2025), Avengers: Doomsday (May 1st, 2026), and Avengers: Secret Wars (May 7th, 2027).