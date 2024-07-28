SDCC 2024: Marvel Studios Confirms Russo Brothers Directing Avengers Doomsday & Avengers Secret Wars

It has been five years since the Avengers had their final fight against Thanos in Avengers Endgame and while Marvel fans still have to wait for the superheroes’ return, they made sure to have a presence at San Diego Comic-Con. Thanks to the popularity of Deadpool & Wolverine and the wild cameos that were a part of it, Disney has been hyping up fans with the idea that anything can now happen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Marvel Studios has once again proven this fact thanks to the major announcement that the Russo brothers will return for Avengers 5 and 6.

The next Avengers movie was originally titled Avengers: Kang Dynasty but it’s clear that Marvel Studios is looking to take Earth’s Mightiest Heroes in a different direction. Not only did the Russos confirm that they will helm the two upcoming movies, but the Fantastic Four will also be appearing in the movies. Considering that Kevin Feige has confirmed that the movie will feature quite a few actors, Marvel’s first family meeting the Avengers makes a lot of sense.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Russos Return

We here at ComicBook had the chance earlier to sit down with Marvel Studios’ head Kevin Feige, who discussed the possibility of an eventual crossover film featuring the Avengers facing the X-Men, “The frustration is when you don’t have access to all of your characters, so when we were doing [Captain America: Civil War] for instance, or even [Avengers: Infinity War], there were just dozens of characters that we had to take out of those comic stories because we didn’t have access to them. Now as we choose upcoming storylines, we don’t have to do that, and we have access to all of them.”

In a previous interview, the Russos had addressed returning to Marvel Studios, “We just always answer truthfully when we’re asked, ‘Would you work with them [Marvel Studios]?’ ‘Of course we would, we adore them.’ ‘What would you like to do?’ ‘Secret Wars, it was our favorite series growing up.’” Russo shared. “And then I think it always gets turned into a bigger story. But to be clear: there is no story… We haven’t had conversations with those guys about anything that they’re up to because we’ve been intensely busy with our own schedule.”

Want all the latest updates on Marvel Studios’ big announcements at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con? Follow along with ComicBook for all the latest updates and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.