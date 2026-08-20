Avengers: Doomsday Theory Hints at Marvel Trickery, But Spider-Man: Brand New Day Might Have Ended the Debate

With several months still to go before Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters, Marvel fans are anxious to get answers to some of the movie’s biggest mysteries, from why/how, exactly, Robert Downey Jr. is returning not as Tony Stark but as Doctor Doom to which other characters may secretly be making an appearance and so much more. Even with multiple Doomsday trailers, including one trailer recently shared at D23, and various teasers over the last several months, many of these mysteries persist. This has, in turn, given way to a flood of rumors and theories, from the possibility that Chris Evans’ return is not actually Steve Rogers but rather is Loki appearing as Steve to, of course, theories that Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch will make her triumphant return—a theory that, sadly, seems unlikely but remains incredibly popular within the fanbase.

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One theory that has been particularly prominent is that Marvel has intentionally edited characters out of the trailers to conceal a major reveal that’s coming in the movie. Specifically, in a scene in which myriad heroes are standing together, there does seem to be at least one person-sized gap that would legitimately be unusual if no one was, in fact, standing there. Various names have been tossed around regarding who this could be, from Doctor Doom himself to, again, Wanda and even Loki. This theory has been particularly bolstered by other examples of MCU trailers that have directly removed details that were ultimately revealed in the movies. However, as exciting as these theories have been, one very similar Spider-Man: Brand New Day theory might suggest this will end up being little more than speculation.

MCU Fans Also Theorized Brand New Day Edited Out Trailer Details—But They Were Wrong

While it seems more than reasonable to speculate that Doomsday is editing characters out of shots, especially if the reveal of those characters in the shot would be a major spoiler, one aspect of Brand New Day has some fans second guessing this theory. Specifically, just as fans are now suspecting of the Doomsday trailers, the Brand New Day trailers were rumored to have made specific edits to remove spoilers as well. In particular, as one comment under a Reddit post on the topic states, there were rumors that a character had been removed from the scene/shot in which the Hand is leaping to attack Spider-Man. In the end, though, this was nothing more than a rumor; there was no secret character in that scene.

Granted, this theory being proven false for Brand New Day doesn’t automatically mean the same will be true of Doomsday. Particularly looking at the first image shown in this Reddit post, there really does seem to be an awkward gap—one that wouldn’t be awkward if a person was indeed standing there. Doomsday also undoubtedly has a number of tricks up its sleeve, including, presumably, reveals of characters that audiences don’t currently know are going to be in the movie. The question remains whether one of those many tricks is the removal of certain characters or images from trailer shots, and for now, only time will tell.