Avengers: Doomsday Star Teases Shocking Line That Might Be a Massive MCU Spoiler (But Is It Real?)

With Spider-Man: Brand New Day having been in theaters for nearly three weeks and the MCU’s X-Men lineup (mostly) revealed at D23, Marvel fans have primarily turned their attention towards one upcoming movie in particular: Avengers: Doomsday. Hitting theaters on December 18, Doomsday represents the first Avengers installment since Avengers: Endgame and is therefore a momentous occasion for the larger franchise. Making it all the more momentous is the fact that both Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr. are returning after seemingly exiting the MCU in Endgame, with Evans’ Steve Rogers going back in time and apparently living out most of his days with Peggy Carter and Tony Stark dying during the final battle with Thanos.

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While Evans is back as Steve Rogers, at least based on what is shown in the Doomsday trailer—there are some rumors that this is actually Loki appearing as Steve, but that remains unfounded for now—RDJ is returning as Doctor Doom. It’s not clear how Steve is back given his conclusion in Endgame or how/why Doctor Doom would look identical to Tony Stark, although the former is much easier to imagine than the latter. Fans have therefore been eager to see how Doomsday explains this surprising decision, and although this will almost certainly be kept a secret until the movie’s December release, one MCU star confirmed to be appearing in Doomsday has dropped a major hint about how the story could, in part, address this massive question.

David Harbour Suggests The Avengers Will See Doctor Doom Without His Mask

Following his debut in Black Widow and return in Thunderbolts*, David Harbour’s Alexei/Red Guardian is confirmed to be returning in Doomsday. This makes sense, given that Thunderbolts* positioned the team as the “New Avengers,” and Brand New Day doubled down on that concept, with Yelena appearing and discussing the work that the New Avengers are doing—apparently, the “big potatoes” work compared to what Peter Parker/Spider-Man has been getting up to, although that seems doubtful based on everything that went down with Spider-Man and Jean Grey. Regardless, it’s clear that Red Guardian will be joining in the fight against Doom, and now, Harbour has given a possible major hint about what that could look like.

According to Variety, when asked to recite a line from Doomsday, Harbour replied, “You…are Tony Stark,” in a “deadpan” Russian accent and pointed. Of course, Harbour is in large part known for his humor, and it’s possible that this was a joke and isn’t a line in the movie at all. If it is, though, then this is actually a massive reveal. Obviously, unless Doomsday completely obscured RDJ’s face to the point of making him unrecognizable, the Avengers would realize that Doom looked like Tony if they saw him without his mask on. It wasn’t yet clear whether they would ever see him with his mask off in the upcoming movie, though.

If they actually do, then this has major story implications. In fact, if the characters do see Doom with his mask off and recognize him as effectively identical to Tony Stark, then it suddenly feels a lot more likely that Doomsday will explain why this connection is there, whether that’s Doom being a Tony Stark variant, Tony being a Doom variant, or something else. Considering that’s the biggest question many fans are going into Doomsday with, that’s certainly an exciting prospect.