Avengers: Doomsday Finally Reveals Its Sentinels In D23 Trailer

Marvel Studios had several pieces of big news to share at San Diego Comic-Con, including Ryan Gosling’s introduction as Ghost Rider and David Jonsson as the new Black Panther. Amongst those announcements was the debut of an action-packed Avengers: Doomsday new trailer that featured Doctor Doom giving a group of Marvel’s heroes an epic display of his power. That footage stayed at the event, though, and never made its way out into the world officially…until now. At D23, Marvel finally pulled the curtain back on that new footage, and you can check out all of it in the video below.

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While parts of the footage are from the previously released trailer, there’s quite a bit new here, and it all focuses on Doctor Doom. Invisible Woman narrates the trailer as she explains to the assembled heroes who Doom used to be and who he is now. We then see Doom finally address the heroes about living stolen lives, and he is here to fix that. That’s followed by a swatting away of Stormbreaker, but he’s not done, as he then raises a host of Sentinels from the ground to surround him and face the heroes head-on.

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The fact that Doom packs enough punch to make throwing Thor against a wall look effortless is truly impressive, and if he can do that to one of Marvel’s biggest guns, it doesn’t bode well for the rest of Marvel’s heroes. You can watch all of the footage in the video above.

Marvel Studios Is Preparing For The X-Men Era In A Major Way

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Many fans thought there might be a focus on the X-Men at San Diego Comic-Con, but while some X-Men did get a spotlight in the footage, no casting announcements were made. That meant that D23 was the most likely place to hear about any casting news, and that ended up panning out in a big way.

At D23, Marvel finally revealed the first castings for its MCU X-Men team, and after months of rumors and reports indicating multiple people were up for the roles, we finally have the start of a team. Many of the legacy X-Men characters from the Fox films will get a spotlight in Doomsday, and likely at some point in Secret Wars, the new roster of characters will end up making their way to the forefront.

It’s clear that Marvel is putting a big focus on the X-Men for the MCU’s next phase, and Secret Wars will be the perfect opportunity to weave the X-Men into the universe. As the new guard of Avengers and heroes pick up the baton from the world’s original group of defenders, the X-Men will be another major force in the MCU that will have their own major ripple effects across the franchise.

It all begins with Avengers: Doomsday, which hits theaters on December 18th.