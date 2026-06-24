Avengers: Endgame Retitled for Re-Release as New Footage and End Tag Confirmed

Avengers: Endgame is headed back to theaters on September 25th, in order to promote the release of Avengers: Doomsday on December 18th. Marvel isn’t just putting Endgame back out in theaters: the studio is making it a major event that will smooth out the Marvel Cinematic Universe canon and tighten up any seams in continuity between Endgame and Doomsday. If that wasn’t enough, Disney is also using the event as an opportunity to promote its own premium theatrical campaign, Infinity Vision.

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While doing its presentation at CineEurope over in Barcelona, Spain, Disney dropped some exciting updates about its major Avengers movie events planned for the latter half of this year, as well as the Infinity Vision initiative.

Marvel Studios

During the presentation, Disney confirmed that the Avengers: Endgame re-release will include previously unseen footage and a new end tag – with the caveat that this new material will be exclusive to theaters that are certified participants in the Infinity Vision initiative.

In addition, Disney announced that the re-release will have an official new title: Avengers: Endgame Encore. Not a monumental change, granted, but enough to distinguish the re-release from the original, which will surely be a factor later in home video sales.

What Is Disney Infinity Vision?

Disney

According to Deadline, “Infinity Vision is a means to guide moviegoers to the best screens available, putting a spotlight on non-Imax, 4DX and Dolby screens, which will continue to receive their own Disney tentpole marketing campaigns.” In simpler terms: Disney seems to be creating its own certification process, wherein theaters can have the quality of their theatrical experience stamped by the studio, helping funnel moviegoers to those locations to see blockbuster Disney releases, on the unspoken promise that it will be a top-notch viewing.

The goal seems to be creating a new sub-market that promotes traditional theatergoing without the incentive of premium formats like IMAX, Dolby Digital, or 4DX, which have started eating up large shares of the market. The campaign seems to be working, too: Disney reportedly received over 7,500 applications, globally, from theater exhibitors hoping to get Infinity Vision certification. How many of those theaters get approved remains to be seen, as the standards for approval will be key in cementing the brand power of an Infinity Vision certification.

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Avengers: Endgame Encore will be released in Infinity Vision-certified theaters on September 25th. Avengers: Doomsday will follow on December 18th. Talk about the re-release with us on the ComicBook Forum!