Dune 3 Fires First Box Office Shot at Avengers: Doomsday With IMAX Sellout & $1000 Ticket

Thanks to hits like Project Hail Mary and The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, the 2026 box office got off to a strong start. The domestic total for the year so far is already over $2 billion (up 30% from this time last year), and there are plenty more highly anticipated films on the way. There’s still a whole summer movie season on the horizon, but arguably the biggest box office event of the year is being saved for last. December 18th, aka “Dunesday” sees the dueling releases of Dune: Part Three and Avengers: Doomsday. Many are curious to see how this showdown plays out, and it looks like Dune 3 just came out firing the first shot.

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Even though Dune: Part Three doesn’t open in theaters for another eight months, tickets for 70mm IMAX screenings are on sale. According to a list on the official IMAX website, several venues have already been sold out. On ebay, one ticket for Dune 3 in IMAX was sold for a whopping $999.99, illustrating how much demand there is to see the film in this format.

Dune: Part Three‘s IMAX Screenings Give it Advantage Over Avengers

Even though there should be overlap between the target audiences for Dune and Avengers, it’s become increasingly unlikely either will vacate that December 18th date. In the case of Dune: Part Three, Warner Bros. is motivated to keep it in place because it’s secured an exclusive IMAX run for its opening weekend. The studio doesn’t want to give up those screens because IMAX (and other premium-format screenings) have become such an integral part of the moviegoing experience, driving a considerable amount of business. During Project Hail Mary‘s record-breaking debut, 54% of domestic ticket sales were for premium-format showings, with IMAX alone accounting for 22% of the total.

IMAX has been around for a while, but it’s seemingly more prevalent now. It and other premium formats are a way to drum up more interest in certain titles, making them seem like genuine events that are made to be seen on the biggest of screens. As evidenced by the first trailer, Dune: Part Three certainly fits that bill; it looks to be a sweeping sci-fi epic featuring immersive production design, state-of-the-art visual effects, and stunning action set pieces. Unsurprisingly, there’s a considerable amount of interest in seeing it in IMAX, so it’s easy to see why those screenings are already selling out — similar to The Odyssey (which had tickets go on sale a full year in advance).

Because premium formats can make up such a large percentage of a film’s opening weekend, it was important for Dune: Part Three to lock in those IMAX screenings, beating Avengers: Doomsday to the punch. This doesn’t mean Dune 3 is going to outgross Doomsday over the course of its run; all of the previous Avengers movies earned over $1 billion worldwide (Dune: Part Two made $714.8 million), and Doomsday is going to be a massive draw during the holiday season (especially since fans will want to see it as soon as possible to avoid spoilers). But the IMAX advantage means Dune: Part Three should be able to hold its own against Avengers, particularly since it’s emerged as a fan-favorite sci-fi franchise that’s considered one of the best of the decade.

It will be interesting to see if Disney decides to move Avengers: Doomsday. Recently, Sony shifted the premiere of the latest Jumanji movie from December 11th to Christmas Day. Theoretically, Doomsday could move up to that December 11th date and perhaps get a week of IMAX screenings to itself before Dune: Part Three takes over. That way, Marvel will be able to enjoy the fruits of premium formats for a short while, giving their box office numbers a nice boost. Regardless of what happens, moviegoers will be in for a treat this December.

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