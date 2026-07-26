SDCC’s Final Latverian Witch Update Makes One Fan Theory A Lot More Likely

is finally wrapping up after what proved to be a very announcement-packed weekend. High on the list of the most exciting news from this year’s SDCC were myriad MCU announcements, from confirmation that Ryan Gosling is playing Ghost Rider to the news that , and so much more. There wasn’t a significant update on Avengers: Doomsday, though, which shouldn’t necessarily be too shocking.

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Following the release of the Doomsday trailer earlier this week, it seemed unlikely that major news about the upcoming movie would be unveiled at SDCC. There was confirmation that Hayley Atwell’s Peggy Carter will be in Doomsday, but there wasn’t too much beyond that. However, one Doomsday-specific aspect of the convention, the Latverian witch costume, did get plenty of attention. Now, with the final change to the costume revealed, it seems one fan theory about Doomsday may indeed be true.

The Latverian Witch Costume Might Represent a Character—But Not Wanda

When the Latverian witch costume was revealed at San Diego Comic Con, guests unsurprisingly immediately believed that this was tied to Wanda Maximoff/the Scarlet Witch. This goes beyond just the costume being that of a witch, though. Doctor Doom and the Scarlet Witch actually have an entire arc in the comics—one that many suspect could play a part in Doomsday, although that’s far from confirmed; Wanda is not currently announced as being among the cast.

When the costume then changed color, at different points turning both purple and then orange, that speculation only grew. Notably, it never turned red, the color that is most strongly associated with Wanda because of her powers, but for some, the orange color came close enough. Before SDCC 2026 concluded, the costume underwent one other significant change. Namely, the Latverian witch costume was shown next to the Doctor Doom costume, and it was back to green.

Dr. Doom and Latverian Witch are now displayed together #SDCC pic.twitter.com/isWGewc9bS — ComicBook.com (@ComicBook) July 26, 2026

While this doesn’t automatically rule Wanda out, this final reveal makes one character much more likely to be represented by the costume: Doom’s mother, Cynthia von Doom. MCU fans who are familiar with the comics will know that Doctor Doom’s mother played a significant role in his story arc, especially because her soul was captured by none other than Mephisto, and he (understandably) became obsessed with getting it back. Notably, Cynthia was also a witch, so it is entirely possible that it was her costume on display.

This will likely come as a disappointment to many fans if true, as there is considerable interest within the fanbase for Wanda to return, following her seeming death in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Sadly, news seems increasingly discouraging when it comes to Wanda’s return, including with Kevin Feige’s recent comments about . This costume could still be hers, but that seems less and less likely.

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