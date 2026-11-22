This sentiment is especially meaningful when it comes to seeing a supergroup return to the roles that first made its members stars. That certainly rings true for the actors who were instrumental in kicking off a new era of comic book movies. It’s even more meaningful for the die-hard Marvel fans who are excited about the return of the original X-Men to the big screen in Avengers: Doomsday. Professor X, Magneto, Cyclops, Mystique, and Nightcrawler are part of a reunion that, at one point, seemed to be a crossover Hollywood would never see.

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And yet, getting everyone to slip right back into their old roles wasn’t necessarily an entirely enjoyable experience on set. The returning actors have described rather different experiences, in some cases, when it comes to being a part of this new Marvel blockbuster. One of the returning mutants has shed some interesting light on why this much-anticipated comeback felt, in many ways, like a far cry from the full-cast reunion fans had been hoping for. Regardless, it wasn’t a terrible experience by any means, but it’s definitely worth taking a deeper dive into some accounts of what supposedly happened behind the scenes.

Why the Original X-Men Cast Didn’t Get Back Together Like Fans Wanted

The most noteworthy piece of information surrounds actor Alan Cumming’s involvement, as he makes his return as Nightcrawler after he was introduced as the teleporting mutant in 2003’s X2. Cumming said that the returnees didn’t spend quite as much time together as fans may have thought. Much of the filming was done on separate sets and in different locations, meaning the returning actors didn’t necessarily get to spend time chatting as old friends between takes, as many fans may have originally imagined. Still, the rapport hasn’t deteriorated, as Cumming has maintained relationships with many of his co-stars over the years. And who can forget the trailer when Nightcrawler was first revealed? I remember I was super hyped when I first saw it.

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There’s even a fascinating history behind these friendships. Cumming has already spoken about the trouble he had in makeup when filming X2, in order to be turned into Nightcrawler. Though the production left its mark on the cast, it also created bonds that lasted long after filming wrapped. Cumming has described his reentry into the Marvel franchise as far more jovial, especially compared to all the reasons he had for leaving the character in the first place. Clearly, it’s been a whole lot more fun to get back into makeup and costume when things around the actor are starting to look up.

How Avengers: Doomsday Completes the Loop on the First X-Men Movies

This reunion is also particularly meaningful to those who have been in the superhero fandom for a long time. X-Men‘s 2000 adaptation came nearly a decade before the start of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with 2008’s Iron Man. Patrick Stewart and Ian McKellen set the stage for two of the most iconic characters in the genre with Professor X and Magneto. James Marsden gave an unforgettable performance as Cyclops, Rebecca Romijn was Mystique, and Cumming went on to play Nightcrawler in the follow-up, X2. Overall, those actors created the foundation for the superhero movies that would come after. Kevin Feige himself was an associate producer on the original X-Men.

It also makes it easier to come to terms with the working conditions of these reunion productions, with Marsden also having spoken of his joy at being able to see his previous co-stars again and Romijn having noted that her return to Mystique was a very surreal one. Still, it does partly take some of the sting out of the production’s frankly inconsistent reunion plans. Even if they weren’t all in the same place every day, they still got to do this for at least some time, and that part of it really is pretty special, especially given the chance to see Patrick Stewart return as Professor X one final time in what will now be his final on-screen appearance. Avengers: Doomsday will premiere on December 18, 2026, bringing together the different generations of Marvel characters for everyone who grew up on the first mutants. For those who remember the old days, it isn’t just a hero showdown; it is a chance to think about the dawning of a new chapter.