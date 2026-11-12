Tom Hiddleston’s Best Role Isn’t Loki, It’s His Secret Spy Thriller That’s Been Going for Over a Decade

Tom Hiddleston has a pretty enviable problem. He’s played one of Marvel’s most entertaining villains, charmed audiences in period dramas, and somehow made a Norse god of mischief feel like the most interesting person in the room. Loki is obviously a big part of that success. Watching Hiddleston play Loki in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has garnered him a lot of fans. But there’s another role that deserves just as much attention. One that involves expensive hotels, dangerous secrets, and the sort of people who smile politely while plotting somebody else’s downfall. No magic tricks required.

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It’s easy to forget that Hiddleston has spent years building another rather impressive corner of his career. And unlike Loki, this character doesn’t have a magical scepter or the luxury of coming back from the dead whenever things get inconvenient. He’s operating in a much nastier world. A world where knowing the wrong person can get you killed and trusting the wrong one is even worse. If you’ve been sleeping on this particular performance, it’s time to check into a very different kind of television thriller.

The Night Manager Gives Tom Hiddleston a Role Worthy of His Talent

The Night Manager arrived in 2016 under the radar of most audiences. Hiddleston was already becoming a familiar face thanks to Loki. He’s a former British soldier working as a hotel night manager who gets pulled into an investigation involving international arms dealing. His target is Richard Roper, a wealthy businessman with a charming smile and a truly horrifying business operation. Hugh Laurie plays Roper with the kind of effortless confidence that makes you understand why people trust him. That’s rather unfortunate for everyone who gets close to the man.

Here’s an official clip of what Tom is capable of when he’s not running around the MCU as Loki. As you can see, it’s a very different side of the actor that might actually be hard to imagine. He’s known for bringing a lot of charm and mischief to the character, but there’s clearly much more to his talent than that. It’s always interesting to see actors step outside the roles that made them famous. Moments like this remind us just how versatile Tom really is.

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Pine has to work his way into Roper’s inner circle while keeping his real intentions hidden. It’s a dangerous game in a world of deceptive spies. Hiddleston is terrific because he doesn’t play Pine like a conventional action hero. He’s intelligent and resourceful, but there’s also a quiet vulnerability beneath that polished exterior. Plus, the chemistry between Hiddleston and Laurie gives the show much of its tension. You never quite know who’s controlling a conversation. And that’s exactly what makes The Night Manager so entertaining. Sometimes the most dangerous person in the room is the one pouring the drinks.

Why The Night Manager Deserves More Attention Than Another Loki Adventure

The original series also ended in 2016. This made its long-awaited return all the more exciting. Nearly a decade later, Hiddleston returned as Jonathan Pine for a second season. That’s quite a gap between assignments, even by the standards of British intelligence. The appeal of the character hasn’t disappeared, though. Pine remains an intriguing alternative to the usual television spy. His greatest weapon is his ability to understand people. Unfortunately, those people tend to be absolutely terrible.

There’s also something refreshing about seeing Hiddleston work outside the Marvel universe. Loki gave him an iconic character and plenty of opportunities to show off his comic timing. But The Night Manager lets him explore a different kind of charisma. Pine has to be charming because his survival depends on it. He has to read a room, recognize danger, and occasionally pretend he’s perfectly happy spending time with someone who would happily have him killed. That’s a rather unpleasant work environment. Yet Hiddleston makes the whole thing fascinating. Loki might remain his most recognizable role, but Jonathan Pine deserves a place right alongside him. If Marvel has taught us anything, it’s that Hiddleston is very good at playing complicated men with questionable company. The Night Manager simply gives him a much more realistic reason to worry about the people around him.