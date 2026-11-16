Patrick Stewart’s Secret Comedy Roles Deserve To Be Part of His Legacy Alongside Star Trek & X-Men

Patrick Stewart’s legacy is largely tied to his role as Jean-Luc Picard in Star Trek and Professor Charles Xavier in X-Men, with his last acting appearance premiering in December with Avengers: Doomsday. His voice is distinct, standing out among his peers, and casual viewers no doubt associate the actor with seriousness.

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However, for Stewart’s whole career, he had wanted to do comedy. He was rarely cast in comedy roles. During his career with the Royal Shakespeare Company, he was cast as Touchstone, the fool of Duke Frederick, for the 1968 production of As You Like It. Touchstone is typically a comedy role, given that he’s a jester. The director for As You Like It had a different take on the character, however, envisioning him as a sad, old man. It was that version of the character that the director felt Stewart would be perfect for.

Still, through collaborations with Seth MacFarlane, known for the television shows Family Guy and American Dad, and Ricky Gervais, audiences saw another side of Patrick Stewart — a comedic one. Stewart’s wit could be used for humor, and although the roles were never quite as popular as Picard and Xavier, they deserve to be part of Patrick Stewart’s legacy.

The Impact of Seth McFarlane

Patrick Stewart often credited Seth MacFarlane with having the greatest impact on his career regarding comedy. MacFarlane helped people see that there was another actor inside Patrick Stewart. Since his days at the Royal Shakespeare Company, other actors loved saying lines in Stewart’s voice, finding amusement, but they didn’t find Stewart himself funny.

Stewart had recurring voice roles in MacFarlane projects such as Family Guy and American Dad. For American Dad, Stewart voiced the inner thoughts of Baby Susie Swanson. Baby Susie was too young to speak, with her dialogue on the show mainly being noises voiced by Christina Milian. However, the show sometimes highlighted her inner thoughts. Not only were they in Patrick Stewart’s voice, but Stewart broke the fourth wall, directly asking the audience, “How are you liking the program so far?” In American Dad, Stewart wasn’t working against his voice, but rather it was working for him. It’s funny to think about a little girl’s thoughts coming out in the voice of Patrick Stewart, and to think that even a shred of Stewart’s consciousness doesn’t mind being trapped in said brain.

Additionally, Stewart acted in the sitcom Blunt Talk, which aired for two seasons between 2015 and 2016 and was executive produced by McFarlane. Blunt Talk featured Stewart as Walter Blunt — who shared the name of Stewart’s first role with the Royal Shakespeare Company, Sir Walter Blunt of Henry IV, Part I — who was a British newscaster who moved to LA. Blunt’s main ambition through the series was to conquer American nightly news, but he quickly found out that his goal was harder to achieve than initially thought.

Blunt Talk was met with mixed reviews from critics, with many believing the show mistook being vulgar for being witty in its comedy. Still, it was undeniable that Blunt Talk positioned Stewart as he hadn’t been before. Blunt Talk’s home network of Starz allowed the show to go to extreme places audiences hadn’t quite associated Stewart with, whether it was struggling in an airport men’s stall or in vulgar sexual encounters. Even if the show might not have been good, it’s worth checking out for Stewart’s performance.

Finding His Place With Sexual Humor

In 2005, Patrick Stewart guest-starred in an episode of Ricky Gervais’s Extras. Stewart had been a fan of Gervais’s since The Office, finding the show genius, and couldn’t believe what he was hearing when Gervais called. Apparently, Stewart had a friend who loved doing impressions of famous people on the phone, so Stewart had assumed it wasn’t Gervais calling.

For Extras, Stewart played an exaggerated version of himself alongside Gervais’s role of a young actor still starting out who was cast as an extra in a production. Stewart gives him advice, emphasizing the impact of writing your own screenplay, and is very candid when Gervais asks about it. Taking inspiration from his character Charles Xavier in X-Men, Stewart’s exaggerated self wrote a screenplay about what it’d be like to have telepathy and telekinesis in the real world, one without superheroes. Stewart reveals that his character in the script is obsessed with undressing women. The episode plays the character’s stonefaced seriousness around being a perv for comedy, with even Gervais assuming Stewart must be joking.

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In Patrick Stewart: A Knight of Comedy, Stewart delivered his own eulogy, which quickly devolved into a tale of previous sexual exploits. What starts with Stewart talking big about himself — calling himself “the greatest actor ever” — turns into stories throughout his life of having sex with inanimate objects, including the variety of props at the RSC.

Which Patrick Stewart comedy role made you laugh the hardest? Let us know in the comments below!