Avengers: Endgame - Captain America vs Captain America Fight Keyframe Revealed

✖

In a movie chock full of memorable moments, Avengers: Endgame gave fans one of its most memorable when Steve Rogers (Chris Evans), now reasonably well-adjusted to the modern world and a little jaded by more than a decade with the Avengers, met up with his younger self. Of course, the pair had to fight.

The conflict between the two was a fun and well-choreographed bit of business that illustrated how far Steve had come during the years of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And, y'know, that "America's ass" joke.

Marvel storyboard artist Ryan Meinerding shared a keyframe from the scene on Instagram today, along with his thoughts on the moment. You can see it below.

Time-travel and the idea of parallel realities were introduced to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in earnest with Endgame -- and that's something that seems to be impacting everything moving forward, as today fans learned that Jamie Foxx will return as Electro for Marvel's Spider-Man 3, which is expected to go into production soon. This comes on the heels of a new WandaVision trailer that shows reality bending around the Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), leading some fans to suspect the events of that story will fundamentally reshape the future of Marvel's movies following the events of Endgame.

Recently, the news broke that Marvel's next slate of films have all been pushed back yet again. Marvel's Black Widow will now release on May 7, 2021, Eternals will release on November 5, 2021, and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will release on July 9, 2021. The delay of Black Widow, The Eternals, and Shang-Chi does not seem to impact the Marvel films scheduled for 2022 and beyond. The third Spider-Man movie is a Sony film, so if it is going to delay beyond its already-moved-to December 2021 date, such news would have to come from Sony rather than Disney and Marvel Studios. Disney+ recently pushed The Falcon and The Winter Soldier to 2021 but promised WandaVision would be arriving on the streaming service in 2020. 2020 now officially marks the first year since 2009 that the Marvel Cinematic Universe will have not released a new movie.