The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: Disney+ Page Confirms Marvel Series Will Release in 2021

Marvel Studios series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will premiere on Disney+ sometime in 2021, according to a newly updated listing on the streaming service. The series, which premiered first footage during Super Bowl LIV in February, was expected for fall 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic forced Marvel to shut down production with just "two or three weeks" remaining, according to returning Captain America trilogy star Sebastian Stan. WandaVision, reuniting Avengers stars Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany in a reality influenced by classic sitcoms, will be the first Marvel Studios series to release on Disney+.

An updated landing page for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier now lists the original series as "coming 2021." Marvel fans anticipated a push out of 2020 when an ad that aired during the Emmy Awards on Sunday listed Falcon/Winter Soldier as "coming soon."

Filming on the Kari Skogland-directed series only recently resumed in Atlanta, Georgia, with stars Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan.

In the six-episode series taking place after the events of Avengers: Endgame, where a retired Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) handed the star-spangled shield of Captain America to Sam Wilson (Mackie), "frenemies" Wilson and Bucky Barnes (Stan) team up in a global adventure.

"What I loved about it was that, tonally, it was very much in the same world that Captain America: The Winter Soldier was, which was one of my favorite experiences that I've ever had, period. So, in a sense, it was grounded and very much in the world as we know it," Stan said during an April interview with The Hollywood Reporter amid a pause on production.

Much like the 2014 spy-thriller that revealed Barnes as a brainwashed and metal-armed assassin, the coming series is "also really jam-packed with a lot of massive, massive action scenes mixed with deep focus on character. That's what's really exciting about this."

"We're getting to keep it in the world of the movies, so it's recognizable that way, but at the same time, these characters are getting so much more mileage for all of us to explore them," Stan continued. "We can put them in situations that we've never been able to put them in before because you now have six hours as opposed to two. It's always a discovery."

Also starring Emily VanCamp and Daniel Brühl from Captain America: Civil War, as well as Marvel Cinematic Universe newcomer Wyatt Russell, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier premieres in 2021 on Disney+.