Marvel's WandaVision Confirmed to Debut in 2020

✖

The immediate future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe remains in flux in the wake of the pandemic, and folks aren't really sure when they will get to see Black Widow, or any of the upcoming TV projects. After all, Black Widow and Falcon and the Winter Soldier were supposed to have been out already. Everything remains up in the air, but we now know that WandaVision will at least be making its debut this year. The Disney+ series, that takes place within the MCU, remains on schedule for a 2020 arrival, according to a press release from Disney+.

On Wednesday, Disney+ announced a slew of titles that will be making their way to the service over the course of the rest of the year. X2: X-Men United, Big, Hidden Figures, and the upcoming Black Beauty remake are all set to make their debut sometime in 2020. Surprisingly, WandaVision was also included in that list.

A specific release date for WandaVision wasn't included, and it likely won't be arriving until sometime in December, but it is encouraging to see that the series will be arriving this year. The coronavirus pandemic caused the productions of WandVision, Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Loki to all shut down, meaning that they would likely be delayed. Fortunately, however, a couple of the projects have been able to get back to filming this week. WandaVision is the most contained series of the trio, making filming a little bit easier at this time. It looks like that show will jump ahead of Falcon and become the first live-action TV series from Marvel Studios.

Of course, this does call into question how all of the upcoming projects are tied together. Black Widow was supposed to hit theaters back in May, followed by Falcon in August and The Eternals in November. Three different MCU titles were supposed to come out before WandaVision. If any of them had direct ties to the series, it may have been delayed further.

We do know that WandaVision is directly connected to the Doctor Strange sequel, which is set to arrive in 2022. Elizaebeth Olsen was announced as one of the film's leads when it was first announced.

Are you excited to see WandaVision arrive by the end of the year? Let us know in the comments!