Avengers: Infinity War Actress Carrie Coon Confirms She Can Return to Marvel Despite Proxima Midnight Death

The immense popularity of the Marvel universe means that when a performer is cast as a character, we assume that this would be their sole role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but actress Carrie Coon, who played Proxima Midnight in both Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, confirmed that she could potentially return to the franchise to play a new character at some point in the future. Were such an opportunity to occur, it wouldn't be the first time a performer pulled double duty in the MCU, but with Coon being unrecognizable as the villain in the Avengers films, her possible return likely wouldn't disorient viewers.

"That is certainly the kind of conversation that an agent would engage in when looking into committing to those jobs," Coon confirmed with The Hollywood Reporter about being able to return to the franchise. "Yes, they want some verbal assurances that the possibility for additional work is not completely off the table. So, yeah, absolutely. It’s like, you know, being on Chicago Fire. You get killed and then you can’t come back for another year. You want to make sure that we have job security, so we’re always asking that question. Absolutely."

Despite the window of opportunity being open for the actress, it might not necessarily be something she aims to pursue, as she previously detailed that her experience shooting the Avengers films were relatively isolating due to the visual effects involved with her character.

“The Avengers franchise is so enormous, it’s actually much lonelier, because you’re never acting with the actors in the room,” Coon shared with Entertainment Weekly back in 2018. “Robert Downey Jr.’s come in six weeks ago and done this scene and now you’re coming in and putting yourself into it and he’s not there… You have to imagine the whole thing, as opposed to having a flesh-and-blood human being like [Izzy Gets the F*ck Across Town co-star] Mackenzie Davis in front of you, in all of her beautiful emotional transparency.”

Making a return to the MCU seem even more unlikely is that, during the same Entertainment Weekly interview, she expressed her interest in taking on new challenges, explaining, "I’ll always seek out the thing that I’ve never done before."

