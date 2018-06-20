‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Star Says Filming Was a Lonely Experience

Filming an installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is an experience like no other, which can sometimes cause difficulties for performers who are used to working on smaller scale projects. Carrie Coon, who played Proxima Midnight in Avengers: Infinity War, revealed that, compared to smaller productions and experience with live theaters, being part of the adventure left her feeling isolated and alone.

“The Avengers franchise is so enormous, it’s actually much lonelier, because you’re never acting with the actors in the room,” Coon shared with Entertainment Weekly. “Robert Downey Jr.’s come in six weeks ago and done this scene and now you’re coming in and putting yourself into it and he’s not there… You have to imagine the whole thing, as opposed to having a flesh-and-blood human being like [Izzy Gets the F*ck Across Town co-star] Mackenzie Davis in front of you, in all of her beautiful emotional transparency.”

While it might seem as though Coon felt she had a negative experience with the Marvel adventure, she also noted that part of the thrill of acting is pursuing new endeavors, even if you ultimately don’t connect with them emotionally.

“I’ll always seek out the thing that I’ve never done before,” the actress admitted.

Coon signed on to the project to voice the villain, unaware that her talents would involve providing the motion-capture performance as well.

“I flew down to Atlanta and did some mo-cap, mostly the facial capture. Of course, I can’t take credit for all of it — it’s a gifted team of animators that are taking on the bulk of that performance,” the actress previously divulged. “But it morphed from a voiceover job into a mo-cap job, and then suddenly I realized I was in the highest-grossing movie of the year.”

One of the actress’ breakout hits was in HBO’s The Leftovers, which featured a mysterious event resulting in the disappearance of two percent of the world’s population. In Infinity War, Thanos carries out a similar deed, though half of the universe is wiped out.

“People have been tweeting about this connection to The Leftovers,” Coon admitted. “I didn’t know that [was the connection]. They keep the story under wraps, even when you’re working on it. I wouldn’t have even known to ask [about how it ends]. I was just doing what they told me to do, acting with my video screen.”

Avengers: Infinity War is in theaters now.

Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe films include Ant-Man and The Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, and the fourth Avengers on May 3, 2019. The sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming hits on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 lands in 2020.

