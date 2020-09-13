Captain America Fan Notices Major Avengers: Endgame Mistake in Final Battle

✖

One Captain America fan picked up on a continuity flaw in Avengers: Endgame’s final battle. Now, there have been a bunch of people to come forward with weird things from that knock-down-drag-out slugfest in the final third of the film. With so much happening in Endgame's final frame, it’s easy to miss the small details. One of those moments is when the portals open up and the united forces of Earth to step up to put down Thanos once and for all. Well, one Reddit user noticed after Cap’s shield gets cut in half, he has to use Thor’s hammer to get into the fight. However, in a wide shot at that moment, his shield is absolutely fine as the score builds and viewers get reunited with their favorite superheroes from the MCU. It’s a small slip-up but enough people caught on to this one to get the fans’ attention.

Earlier this year, the Captain America actor talked to Paul Rudd about what he enjoyed the most about being a role model for young fans.

(Photo: Marvel Entertainment)

"You know, it’s yeah a little bit [freak out]. But that’s so nice. I dunno about you but I grew up with Star Wars and I had certain characters that just meant the world to me. We live in a much different time now. When I was young, the celebrity was far away. And actors were only accessible through their work,” Evans began. “Now, you have this other channel where you can offer more of who you are, which is a tricky tightrope to walk, but it is nice to be able to share a little bit extra. Especially playing a character I respect so much and trying to you know create this nexus between the work you do and the impact you may want to have on kids. It’s so nice when a kid looks up to you."

"What a strange thing, very undeserving in a way, you know? You’re just an actor. But it’s nice to kind of feel that the interaction can be more than, I dunno. I met Hulk Hogan when I was younger and it was the best thing I’d ever seen in my life. No disrespect to Hulk Hogan—but sometimes you meet people where you get your own identity tangled up with them in a way,” he continued. “You start to aspire to things and it’s motivating. I think the role itself kind of brings a lot of that to the table… It’s nice to interact with kids especially when they walk away feeling something that the character put in their head already."

