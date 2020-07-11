Avengers: Endgame Directors on Possible Return for New Captain America Movie

✖

Joe and Anthony Russo are best known for helming multiple movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including Avengers: Endgame. Currently, the directors are taking a break from Marvel and have plenty of projects in the works. They're producing many upcoming movies, including the live-action Hercules and the sequel to Netflix's Extraction. They also recently finished Cherry, the film they directed with Spider-Man star, Tom Holland. Basically, their plate is pretty full. However, that doesn't mean their time with Marvel is done for good. Recently, they had a chat with ComicBookMovie.com and talked about the possibility of making a movie about Captain America's journey to return the Infinity Stones.

"It would be a great story to tell, no question. I don't know whether it needs to be told, but it would be a great story to tell, and we'd love to tell it, but I think there are other stories to move on to now," Joe Russo explained. While it doesn't sound like the story is exactly on their radar, it'd certainly be an interesting return for the directors.

Earlier this year, the Russos did say they'd be open to returning to Marvel if the right movie came along. "We were with Marvel for seven straight years, full-time, focused on those four movies. That was the greatest time of our lives; we loved it," Anthony told Esquire. "We're very proud of the work we did, and we're very proud of the collaboration we had with the folks at Marvel. That was amazing."

Joe added, "We adore Kevin, Lou, Victoria [Alonso, Executive Vice President of Production at Marvel Studios] and everyone at Marvel, and we're always looking for another opportunity to work together. When the right one comes along, I'm sure we'll all go make it."

Thanks to the quarantine, the Russos have been doing the Russo Bros. Pizza Film School, which sees them sharing some of their favorite movies with fans. The Russo Brothers' weekly movies have included Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, The Evil Dead, No Country For Old Men, and more. The directors have also had some special guests, including Star Wars star Mark Hamill and Avengers: Endgame writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, and Thanos star Josh Brolin. You can watch the videos on YouTube here.

