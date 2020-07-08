Russo Brothers Offer Update on Extraction Sequel

Netflix may not reveal a ton of viewership information about its original movies and TV shows, but it made no secret out of the fact that Extraction was one of its most successful films ever. The Chris Hemsworth action vehicle was an immediate hit for the streaming service, and it surprised no one when Netflix decided to order another Extraction film from writers and producers Joe and Anthony Russo. There's no telling exactly when the next movie will get off the ground, but the Russo Brothers have now offered an update on the project.

According to the Avengers: Endgame directors, the script for the next Extraction movie is currently being written. While the ending of the first film certainly left an opening for a sequel, it appears as though this next installment will actually be a prequel, following the story of Tyler Rake before the events of Extraction.

"I started writing the sequel (prequel?) three weeks ago," Joe Russo told Cinemablend. "It's a great character to write for, with a fantastic performance from Hemsworth. So it makes my job easier. I think the mission is to up the scale on this one, both emotionally and physically."

Back in May, after Extraction had spent a few weeks proving its massive success, Joe Russo explained that Netflix's viewership metrics actually help filmmakers, perhaps more than box office numbers.

“It’s interesting, they don’t do a lot of projecting," Russo said earlier this year. "They’re very guarded with their information, which is a good thing because you don’t set expectations up and then not hit them. So I’m happy with that as a filmmaker there’s not a lot of tracking to either get your hopes up or dash your hopes. It just performs and then you find out how it’s performing. When you think about the amount of people and if you were to compare that to a box-office release, then that’s the equivalent of a movie making over a billion dollars in the market like that. But that’s a significant impression on an audience.”

Are you excited to see another Extraction film in the future? Let us know in the comments!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.