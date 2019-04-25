Avengers: Endgame Final Battle Set Revealed in Leak

✖

LEGO recently revealed their impressive new Infinity Gauntlet 76191 set, but that's not all LEGO has coming for the Infinity Saga. Those who love watching the third act of Avengers: Endgame are in luck because a new set has leaked that showcases the massive battle at Avengers headquarters, though you actually get to see the HQ in all its glory before it gets destroyed by Thanos' warship. That would be impressive enough, but the set features a host of other hero and villain minifigs and other unique elements, and you can check them all out in the leaked image below.

The set features Avengers headquarters before it was destroyed, but you also get pieces of rubble alongside it, like the part of the tower that holds the Avengers logo. It also looks as if we get part of the HQ's defense system in a remote turret of some kind, and there's also something atop of the HQ, but it's hard to tell what exactly it is.

We also see Ant-Man's Quantum Realm traveling brown van, complete with a tiny Ant-Man figure, and that's just the start of the impressive lineup of minifigs in the set.

We also see an impressive Thanos figure holding his sword, and the figure is rather imposing compared to the heroes. The good news is you get a lot of them, as Captain America, Iron Man, Scarlet Witch, Black Panther, and Thor are all present, along with another Chitauri guard. Captain America comes with his shield and Mjolnir, while Thor comes with Stormbreaker. Iron Man has several accessories, including blue battle effects that look pretty sweet, though the award for best effects goes to Scarlet Witch.

As you can see in the image, Scarlet Witch has several red battle effects that just look fantastic. She's got a circular hex for one hand, a hex blast effect for the other, and a hex base that connects to her feet, making it look like she's hovering in the air. I mean, how do you beat that?

Now, would it have been great to have Captain Marvel as part of the set, yes, but this is a pretty stellar group of characters, and hopefully we'll get all the official information on it soon.

What do you think of the new set? Let us know in the comments!