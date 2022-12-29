Avengers: Endgame Star Says They Were an "Asshole" for Declining Marvel Return at First

Back in 2019, Marvel Studios released the second biggest film of all time with Avengers: Endgame. Endgame culminated over 20 films in the Infinity Saga and brought some storylines to a close like Captain America (Chris Evans), Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) and Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson). The film also brought back some of the villains from previous films like Red Skull (Ross Marquand), Thanos (Josh Brolin) and even Brock Rumlow / Crossbones (Frank Grillo). In which the latter almost didn't appear due to initially declining Marvel's request to return. During a recent interview with Empire Magazine (via The Direct), Grillo reveals that it took his son to convince him to return for Avengers: Endgame.

"There was supposed to be a lot more of Crossbones. I was the one character who I think should be in more of them, and these other idiot characters are still there. I was being an asshole, being a bit petulant," Grillo said before revealing that his son was the reason he returned. "He said, 'This is going to be the biggest movie in the world,' and he was right. And I had a beautiful time. They did the ten-year anniversary, Stan Lee was there, and I stood and went 'What an asshole I am!'"

The studio unveiled their plans for the next three years, with two new Avengers movies being announced. Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars will both make their way into theaters in 2025. One thing that wasn't announced on the slate was a third Black Panther movie. Even though it's all but guaranteed that fans will receive a third Black Panther movie, Marvel producer Nate Moore revealed during a recent interview that the studio and Ryan Coogler both want to see the fan response to the highly-anticipated sequel before agreeing to do a third film in the franchise.

"That's a great question. To be honest, this is not me trying to not answer the question," Moore said. "We really want to see how audiences receive the film, and I think Ryan's really interested to see how the film plays before we decide. There are certainly ideas we've floated around of what a third film could be if we get to make it. But until the movie comes out, we're a bit superstitious in that way. We don't want to count our chickens, because you never know what's going to happen."

The most recent Marvel Studios film to hit theaters was Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. In the sequel, Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M'Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba), fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T'Challa's death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda.

Introducing Tenoch Huerta as Namor, king of a hidden undersea nation, the film also stars Dominque Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena and Alex Livanalli. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is exclusively in theaters now!

