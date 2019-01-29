‘Avengers: Endgame’ Super Bowl Spot Likely in Disney’s Lineup

As the world gears up for Super Bowl LIII this weekend, there are more big bets on the table besides who will win in the matchup between the New England Patriots and LA Rams. As is customary with the Super Bowl, there is also a lot of speculation and inquiry about which movie trailers will be dropping during the big game.

Well, THR has put out an early guide to which movie trailers we can expect during the Super Bowl this year, and Marvel fans will be glad to hear that a new Avengers: Endgame Super Bowl spot will be released during the game!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Here’s what we learned from THR’s article:

“Disney is expected to have the biggest presence, and will showcase several of its upcoming event pics throughout Super Bowl Sunday. It’s unclear how many Disney ads will be seen during the game itself, versus during the pregame or postgame shows, which cost about half as much.

…Avengers: Endgame would seem an obvious choice for Super Bowl attention; last year, an ad for Avengers: Infinity War generated the most buzz of any spot aired during the game, according to a Comscore and United Talent Agency survey ranking both trailer views and social conversation. Not to mention that the Avengers franchise and Super Bowl have a long history.”

The article goes on to breakdown how it’s already been confirmed that Fast & Furious spinoff Hobbs & Shaw is dropping a Super Bowl Trailer, and that both the Avengers and Fast & Furious franchises have advertised each new installment during the Super Bowl. Ergo, Super Bowl 2019 isn’t expected to be much different, and if Fast & Furious has already confirmed its place in the lineup…

The real question Marvel fans can (and probably should) start wondering at this point is: how much new footage will Marvel Studios reveal in the Avengers: Endgame Super Bowl spot? We’ve already heard word that the studio is planning not to reveal much in the marketing of this film; apparently, only the first fifteen minutes of the movie will be used in trailers. Given that intense level of secrecy, it’s hard to say whether or not Marvel Studios will even include anything new (as opposed to, say, cutting down the first trailer into a shorter spot); if there’s new footage, it’s even harder to predict what part of Avengers: Endgame‘s opening could serve as a suitably big and exciting enough “sizzle” to make it worthy of the Super Bowl audience.

Like every Marvel in existence right now, we can’t wait to see for ourselves!

Super Bowl LIII will be held this Sunday, February 3rd. We’ll have the new Avengers: Endgame Super Bowl spot for you here, as soon as it drops.

Avengers: Infinity War is now available on home video. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universemovies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, Avengers: Endgame on April 26, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.