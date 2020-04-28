Avengers: Endgame - Here's Where War Machine Got His Fancy New Armor

✖

In case you hadn't noticed, there's quite a lot going on during the final battle of Avengers: Endgame. Thousands of warriors from all over the galaxy band together around Captain America's call at the very end of the movie, taking on the enormous and terrifying army of Thanos and hoping to stop his evil once and for all. Spoiler alert: They succeed. The point it, however, that there is a lot going on, too much to really catch everything that's happening all over the battlefield on any given viewing. Sometimes, it seems like there's a slight plot hole in the action, but with everything happening all at once, it's simply an example of the explanation being missed in all the hustle and bustle.

Such is the case for the mystery of War Machine's armor. Rhodey, Rocket, and Hulk are trapped down in the basement of the Avengers Compound when the building seemingly collapses on top of them. When they emerge from the rubble in the hand of a giant Ant-Man, Rhodey seems to be magically wearing a flashy red, white, and blue Iron Patriot suit. Did the creative team just put that in there for looks?

As it turns out, there is actually a reason behind the change in armor, and it makes total sense in the context of the movie. On Monday night, Avengers: Endgame writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely took over the ComicBook.com Twitter account for the Endgame Quarantine Watch Party. At one point, a fan asked about the Iron Patriot armor, and McFeely explained that Scott Lang was actually in the armory when he decided to go save Rhodey and the others.

Not sure you can see, but the idea was that Scott Lang ended up in the armor room - so he saw the armor there before he rescued them, then grabbed it on the way to the surface. #AvengersAssemble #QuarantineWatchParty -SM https://t.co/xT4JsQTHI1 — ComicBook.com (@ComicBook) April 28, 2020

"Not sure you can see, but the idea was that Scott Lang ended up in the armor room," McFeely responded. "So he saw the armor there before he rescued them, then grabbed it on the way to the surface."

That armory detail is certainly hard to spot, but it does help make sense of why the Iron Patriot suit suddenly appears. It's a good thing, too, because Rhodey looked great in his grand entrance.

Avengers: Endgame is now streaming on Disney+.

