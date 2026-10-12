Avengers Figure Reveals Lord Doom Doomsday Concept Design That Was Cut from the Film

Victor Von Doom doesn’t just have a doctorate — he has a lordship, too. Or at least he did. At some point in the development of Avengers: Doomsday, we were going to see Lord Doom, an earlier incarnation who is less armored and more military dress uniform style. He still had a metal mask and hooded cloak, though. As the MCU well knows — and other movie versions infamously didn’t — you just don’t get Doom right without those key elements correctly in place. This design won’t make it into the final film, but stayed in long enough for Hasbro to get the assets they need to make an action figure.

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At a panel at New York Comic Con, Hasbro’s Marvel team revealed the new Lord Doom concept figure, one of several new toy reveals from Avengers: Doomsday and the X-Men ’97 animated series. Lord Doom will go on sale Oct. 14th at 1 p.m. eastern time, on Hasbro Pulse, Amazon, and other online retailers.

Avengers: Doomsday‘s Lord Doom Is an Atypical Marvel Concept Figure

IMAGE COURTESY OF MARVEL STUDIOS

Concept figures are quite popular among collectors. In the Star Wars line, action figures based on Ralph McQuarrie’s original designs have sold well, while Masters of the Universe currently runs a “Sketchbook” series based on the initial proposed designs for the classic figures. Marvel Legends typically hasn’t done this, as there are so many characters in the larger comic and movie universes that fans want first. What may have happened is that he was meant to be included in the movie until pretty far along into the development of the figure, at which point, it became easier to release him than not. Per the official press release, “This collectible 6-inch-scale Marvel figure is detailed to look like the character’s appearance in concept art developed for Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Doomsday.“

Perhaps the military uniform just looked too similar to the Red Skull, another MCU villain who messed around with magic. Doom should have more luck with sorcery, as the figure comes with two spell books — an open and a closed version for different display options. Like many figures today, he also includes an extra pair of hands, for big dramatic gestures or to hold the hefty tomes of magic. The hood looks to be a separate piece from the rest of the cape, to allow him to turn his head properly. Standard Marvel Legends articulation includes double-jointed arms and legs, and he comes packaged in a window box. The mask does not come off, allowing Hasbro to save money on Robert Downey Jr. likeness rights for now.

The figure should hit stores and mailboxes in Spring of 2027, a sign of confidence in the movie’s ability to keep selling product months after release. The price tag isn’t mentioned in the press release, but Hasbro did indicate at NYCC that the base price for 6-inch collector figures will shortly be going up to the $30 mark, from the current $27 at most big-box stores. As oil prices rise, so inevitably do plastic collectibles. Check out more images of the Lord Doom concept action figure in the image gallery below, courtesy of Hasbro:

Are you looking to add this Lord Doom to your collection, or call it a day? Expound upon your plastic plans in comments.