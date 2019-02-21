‘Fantastic Four’ Director Supports Effort to “Erase” His Film

It’s no secret that no one really likes 2015’s Fantastic Four reboot, which is (not so) affectionately referred to by fans as “Fant4stic,” thanks to its clumsy marketing campaign.

Even director Josh Trank isn’t a big fan, apparently, as he recently endorsed a fan’s suggestion to start a GoFundMe campaign to “erase” the film in a Tweet that’s since been deleted.

The whole exchange occurred after a crowdfunding campaign popped up to digitally remove the rat from the ending of The Departed. Trank responded saying, “The rat was the filmmaker’s choice. It lives forever. Make your own movie. Sincerely, All Filmmakers Ever.”

Trank’s troubles on the shoot are well documented, though it’s unclear how much of it was studio interference and the filmmaker’s own erratic behavior. There were reports of the directer being volatile on set, including trashing a home he was renting in Louisiana where the film was being shot, according to a lengthy report from The Hollywood Reporter.

But all of that is moot now as the film effectively killed the franchise at 20th Century Fox and those rights are about to revert to Disney and the juggernaut that is Marvel Studios. Disney Chairman Bob Iger confirmed the properties like X-Men and Fantastic Four will not remain with Fox once the acquisition is finalized.

“I think it only makes sense,” Iger told THR. “I want to be careful here because of what’s been communicated to the Fox folks, but I think they know. It only makes sense for Marvel to be supervised by one entity. There shouldn’t be two Marvels.”

Feige himself addressed the possibility during a discussion with MTV News earlier this year.

“The truth is, I’m excited for all of them. I’m excited, and it’s not just the marquee names you know — there are hundreds of names on those documents, on those agreements,” said Feige. “And the fact that Marvel is as close as we may ever get now to having access to all of the characters, is something I’ve been dreaming about for my almost 20 years at Marvel. And it’s very exciting.”

The deal is expected to be finalized later this year.

Trank’s net film, the Al Capone biopic Fonzo featuring Tom Hardy, is currently in post production and does not yet have a release date.

