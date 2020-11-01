Robert Downey Jr. Reveals New Look at Iron Man in Doctor Strange Cape to Celebrate Halloween

✖

Robert Downey Jr. may not be unveiling a Halloween costume this year, but at least he's giving you even the slightest Marvel Cinematic Universe content this Hallow's Eve. To celebrate the final event of spooky season, the Iron Man superstar posted a super-short clip of the moment he first donned Doctor Strange's Cloak of Levitation behind the scenes on the set of Avengers: Infinity War.

"Capes, broomsticks, cauldrons...Happy All Hallow's Eve," Downey shared with the clip.

The clip itself was originally part of a featurette released ahead of Avengers: Infinity War some two years ago. The moment was also seen in a batch of concept art that's since been released, where Iron Man and Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) are forced to switch suits for a moment.

Marvel Studios concept artist Phil Saunders also released a keyframe where Strange donned the Iron Man armor so that he was able to get out of Ebony Maw's trap aboard his Q-Ship in Infinity War.

Fortunately enough for fans of the MCU, plenty more moments like the uniform switcheroo will be available when Marvel's What If...? eventually hits Disney+. Though some productions have had to shut down to the ongoing global pandemic, What If... has been able to continue work remotely as it's an animated property.

"I normally split my day between my home studio and the Disney lot for dailies and reviews, but now we’re just doing it all remotely," Head of Animation Stephan Franck explained back In April. "From what I hear across town, animation has been able to keep the shows in production with everyone safely working from home. Kudos to the studios for pivoting so fast to remote work. It all happened literally within days. Unfortunately I’m also hearing about some projects in development or with more distant release dates being put on hiatus, but a fair number of people in animation are still at work from the safety of their home, which we are all grateful for."

Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame are both now streaming on Disney+.