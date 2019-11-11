Unused Avengers: Endgame Concept Art Shows Tony Stark Wearing the Cloak of Levitation, Dr. Strange Wearing Iron Man Armor

Even by the time Avengers: Endgame rolled around, Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) and Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) still weren’t the best of friends. Throughout the duration of Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, the two characters battled each other as their massive egos stood in the way. There was one point in time, however, the characters apparently got close enough to swap their suits. In Marvel Studios‘ Avengers: Endgame – The Art of the Movie, the unused concept art section shows Doctor Strange in a killer Stark-made Iron Man suit while Stark himself lingers large in the background using Strange’s Cloak of Levitation.

It’s really as bizarre as it sounds and you can see the art for yourself in the video above, right around the 12:09 mark. Stark can be seen wearing a black spandex suit with the Cloak while Strange’s new armor makes his magical runes a fiery blue color. The text of the book doesn’t say whether this art was for Infinity War or Endgame but either way, we’re devastated to not the epic armor switch on-screen.

Stark’s time in the MCU has come to a close (for apparent reasons) but Strange is set for a sequel, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, due out May 2021. The Doctor Strange followup is expected to star fellow Endgame alum Elizabeth Olsen, who previously revealed she was ecstatic to be working with Cumberbatch. “I think they’re writing that right now, but I don’t really know much about it,” Olsen previously revealed in an interview with MTV. “I’m really excited. I’ve never really got to work with him except for one shot where he was landing, and I was shooting something, and that was it. And we did that for like six hours one day together.”

Avengers: Endgame is now available wherever movies are sold and will be available to stream on Disney+ when it launches November 12th. Avengers: Endgame – The Art of the Movie is due out November 19th and can be pre-ordered here.

What was your favorite part of Infinity War and Endgame? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below or by tweeting me at @AdamBarnhardt to chat all things MCU!