Internet Reacts to Robert Downey Jr Wearing Doctor Strange’s Cloak

With just two weeks left until the official premiere of Avengers: Infinity War, Marvel has been hitting fans hard and heavy with plenty of new footage for the beyond eagerly-anticipated film. Some of that footage came today in a new, behind-the-scenes featurette and while there was a lot of really cool moments, there is one in particular that has gotten a little extra attention — Robert Downey Jr. wearing Doctor Strange‘s Cloak.

That’s right, there’s a moment in the footage where we see the Iron Man actor wearing the Cloak of Levitation. You can check out the video above for that Cloak of Levitation moment as well as a lot of amazing behind-the-scenes moments.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see in the featurette, the stars of the film have had a lot of fun making Infinity War as well as the rest of the films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Many of the actors talk about how much they’ve enjoyed being part of the universe with Mark Ruffalo taking a moment to acknowledge Downey Jr.’s journey from the film that kicked it all off, Iron Man. The featurette also takes a moment to spend a little bit of time with the original trio from that film – Gwyneth Paltrow, Jon Favreau, and Downey Jr. himself. Considering that it was Iron Man and the success of that film that got the whole universe off the ground and giving fans a decade of movies covering nearly every corner of Marvel Comics, maybe it’s fitting Downey Jr. is wearing the cloak. If nothing else, the internet is loving every moment of it and from the look on Downey Jr.’s face, so is he.

Check out our roundup of the internet’s best reactions to Downey Jr. in Doctor Strange’s cloak below!

@NVPlays

@miasthermopolis

so tony stark stole doctor strange’s cloak? oh I guess someone will be in trouble ? @RobertDowneyJr #infinitywar pic.twitter.com/795Ke4HGV1 — dani. (@miasthermopolis) April 11, 2018

@omarshaban_

@ElenneMigo

@nicktominson

IS THAT RDJ WEARING DOCTOR STRANGE’S CAPE?? KDNSKNS pic.twitter.com/qq0v030b7y — nay ??| 15 (@nicktominson) April 11, 2018

@HarleenQuinxl

Robert Downey Jr. con la capa de Doctor Strange es lo único que está bien en mi vida. pic.twitter.com/dTiyVaYyer — lannister. (@HarleenQuinxl) April 11, 2018

This tweet translates to “Robert Downey Jr. With Doctor Strange’s cloak is the only thing that’s right in my life. “

@ETrohel

Avengers: Infinity War is set to hit theaters on April 27, one week earlier than its original release date of May 4. Marvel is set to follow up that blockbuster with Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, and the currently untitled Avengers: Infinity War sequel on May 3, 2019.

What do you think about Robert Downey Jr. wearing the Cloak of Levitation? Let us know in the comments!