Avengers: Secret Wars Filming Update Confuses Longtime Marvel Fans, “No Real Connection Between Both Movies”

With Spider-Man: Brand New Day hitting theaters just this week and Avengers: Doomsday reveals continuing to be rolled out, it makes sense that MCU fans’ attention is primarily fixed on these two upcoming movies. However, with the confirmation that no new MCU movies will be released between Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, it won’t be long before the latter movie is the main focus of the franchise. Even before that shift, though, we’ve already learned some interesting things about Secret Wars.

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Along with the very surprising confirmation that Chris Evans will return in Secret Wars, which seems to be at least a partial Doomsday spoiler, the Russo brothers have just confirmed that Secret Wars is set to begin filming soon—notably, while Doomsday is still being edited. This has given rise to a host of concerns from fans, some of them having to do with the wording of this confirmation from the Russo brothers and others having to do with the timeline for Doomsday and Secret Wars and what that timeline currently implies.

Doomsday and Secret Wars Weren’t Filmed Back-to-Back—and Fans Are Worried

Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame continue to be seen as some of the best movies in the MCU, and part of that success was their cohesion. As was the intention, these movies felt like two parts of the same whole, and that was no doubt in part boosted by the fact that they were filmed back-to-back. However, the Russo brothers have just confirmed that the same process is not being employed with Doomsday and Secret Wars. Rather, Doomsday, as mentioned, is currently being edited, and the Russos have just confirmed that filming for Secret Wars begins “soon.”

Speaking to Collider, Anthony Russo said, “We’re prepping Secret Wars. So, it’s a complicated time in our lives, but thrilling,” adding that filming for Secret Wars will begin “Soon. So soon it makes us sweat a little bit.” While much has already been made of the comment that this process is making the brothers “sweat,” which some have been a bit concerned by, MCU fans are noticing one thing in particular about this timeline, and it, too, is causing a bit of concern.

Namely, this separation of filming between Doomsday and Secret Wars could, some fans fear, mean the narrative feeling disjointed rather than continuous in the way that Infinity War and Endgame did. One reply to an X post on the topic reads, “Makes it seem as though there’s no real connection between both movies. I’m just surprised the filming wasn’t back-to-back.” Yet another says, “Thought most of it was already shot back to back? No way shoot and post can be done in time to make it good if not.”

Despite the concern, this filming schedule doesn’t automatically mean that Secret Wars is doomed—pun intended. As others in the comments are pointing out, we really don’t know what has been done thus far behind the scenes. And, with the MCU, you really shouldn’t count your chickens before they hatch; this wouldn’t be the first time the franchise took viewers by surprise.

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