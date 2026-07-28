Robert Downey Jr.’s First Reaction to an Early Avengers: Doomsday Cut Has Some Fans Excited

We are fully on the road to Avengers: Doomsday now, with the first trailer for what might be Marvel Studios’ most eagerly anticipated film to date out as well as Marvel’s Hall H presentation at San Diego Comic-Con here giving the film and its stars a presence to help build the hype. However, even as we learn a little bit more about Doomsday (and hopefully will know even more after Spider-Man: Brand New Day), fans still have some concerns about the next big chapter in the MCU but they’re concerns that may have just been alleviated, thanks to the first reactions from Doctor Doom himself.

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In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the cast of Avengers: Doomsday was asked if any of them had seen a cut of the film yet and while no one was really willing to open up about things, Robert Downey Jr. did say that he was “on the inside track,” calling Doomsday fantastic and suggesting that Marvel “may redeem ourselves” with the film.

“I’m on the inside track, and it is absolutely fantastic,” the Doctor Doom star said before adding when asked if it was better than the Hall H footage, “It’s like that except extra, and I’ll sidebar with all of you. I think we may redeem ourselves yet.”

Image via Marvel Studios

Generally speaking, fans online seem to be pretty happy that Downey says the film looks solid. Many fans in particular caught his use of the word “fantastic” and got excited about the possible reference he was making to the Fantastic Four. However, not everyone was convinced that his comments mean the movie is going to live up to expectations. As a number of fans online noted, Downey is the star of the movie and it would make sense for him to want to say positive things about it. There were also fans who were troubled by his use of the term “redeem” not because of what it means for Avengers: Doomsday, but rather the suggestion that he thinks the other MCU projects before it were somehow lacking. As one fan noted “Redeem? I thought people loved the MCU? What’s there to redeem?”

It’s certainly a mixed bag of reactions to the comment, but to an extent that is a pretty solid snapshot of how people feel about the MCU right now. While there is no denying that the MCU is still very popular and both Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame were massive successes, there has been a lot of discourse about mixed quality of much of what has come after. There have been some solid success and great projects, like Disney+’s Loki, but many fans feel like others, like Thunderbolts, missed the mark. There have also been concerns about what to expect with Doomsday as it comes after the MCU made a hard pivot away from Kang as a primary villain, something that certainly has a section of fans wondering how cohesive Doomsday really will be. Still, even with the complicated feelings about Doomsday and a range of reactions to Downey’s comment, Marvel fans are extremely excited for the movie—and that excitement is only going to grow.

Avengers: Doomsday opens in theaters on December 18th. What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!