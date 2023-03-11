Avengers: The Kang Dynasty Fan Art Shows Namor and Kang Facing Off

Marvel Studios is hard at work fleshing out The Multiverse Saga, and they have three films being released this year as well as a few series on Disney+. Among those projects was Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, and the audience got their first taste of Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors). Fans have been creating works of fan art that show characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe taking on Kang. Now one fan has to imagine what a Kang and Namor the Submariner (Tenoch Huerta) showdown could look like in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. An artist on Instagram who goes by the handle of @Venomhology created a new poster that shows Kang the Conqueror coming face to face with Namor the Submariner. In the fan art, Namor is exiting the water while Kang is floating in the sky, but the two are staring each other down. Even though there hasn't been any word about Namor appearing in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, this is surely a fun idea to look at.

What is the Most Recent Marvel Studios Project to Get Released?

The most recent Marvel Studios project to be released will be Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quatumania. Empire Magazine recently had a chat with director Peyton Reed about how the stakes have risen going into Quantumania. "People felt like, Oh, these are fun little palate cleansers after a gigantic Avengers movie," Reed told the outlet. "For this third one, I said, 'I don't want to be the palate cleanser anymore. I want to be the big Avengers movie.'"

"I grew up a real Marvel comics nerd, and there are a handful of antagonists in the Marvel comics universe who are all-timers," Reed continued. "Loki, obviously. Doctor Doom from the Fantastic Four. And Kang the Conqueror. In conversations with Kevin Feige and Marvel, it was like, I want to put Ant-Man and Wasp up against a really formidable villain in this movie, and so we're doing Kang the Conqueror."

"In the comics, Kang has dominion over time, he's a time traveler. His situation is a little bit different in this movie, which I won't spoil for you, but he's someone who, [while] we live very linear lives, from childhood to death, Kang doesn't exist that way," the director smirked. "It struck me as interesting to take the tiniest Avengers — in some people's minds maybe the least powerful Avengers — and put them up against the most powerful force in the multiverse."

The studio describes the film as follows: "In the film, which officially kicks off phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Super-Hero partners Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and the Wasp. Together, with Hope's parents Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer), the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought was possible. Jonathan Majors joins the adventure as Kang."

