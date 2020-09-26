Back to the Future: Watch Opening 10 Minutes in 4K Ultra HD For the First Time

Universal Pictures Home Entertainment presents a 10-minute extended preview from the 4K remastered version of Back to the Future — just in time for the film's 35th anniversary. Included alongside both sequels in the Back to the Future: The Ultimate Trilogy box set presenting all three films in 4K Ultra HD for the first time, the definitive version of Back to the Future releases on October 20 alongside a collection of new and classic bonus features. The newly remastered Back to the Future trilogy is now available for pre-order from all major retailers with three different sets tailored to collectors.

A Back to the Future: 35th Anniversary Trilogy Limited Edition Gift Set featuring a collectible levitating hoverboard replica, currently exclusive to Amazon, is priced at $69.98. A standard version of the set without the hoverboard replica, featuring all three films on 4K Ultra HD with a Blu-ray disc and digital code, is priced at $42.99. The same set with hoverboard replica is also available in a Blu-ray only edition at Target, also priced at $42.99.

Also available is a 35th Anniversary Limited Edition Trilogy steelbook set exclusive to Best Buy, which features all three films in newly designed steelbooks packaged inside variant box art. That set is priced at $69.99.

Included below is a list of old and new bonus features included in the Back to the Future trilogy set, releasing the day before BTTF Day on October 20.

