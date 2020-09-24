Back to the Future Writer Reveals the Scene That Makes Him Cringe

✖

Most movie fans would agree that the Back to the Future films, especially the initial installment, are some of the most iconic adventures in cinematic history, making it difficult to find flaws, but original writer Bob Gale recently detailed that, even for everything the first film accomplished, he still laments how the scene in which Marty McFly disappears at the school dance is difficult for him to watch due to his disappointment with the effects. In the sequence, Marty is looking at a photo of his siblings and sees them start to vanish, as he witnesses his own hand vanishing as his eventual parents are separated at the dance. Fans will be able to relive the glory of the original trilogy when Back to the Future: The Ultimate Trilogy lands on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray on October 20th.

"I'll tell you, though, the thing that aggravates me every time I see it is, and, again, we ran out of time, we didn't have time to perfect the special effect, in the Johnny B. Goode scene, when Marty starts to be erased from existence and there's the shot where he looks at his hand, and there's a hole in it, it really wasn't supposed to be like that," Gale shared with ComicBook.com. "That's just sort of ... everybody else is just is fading out of existence, and, why is there this hole in his hand? That, we were up against a deadline. We just didn't have time to have ILM do a rethink on that and figure out a better way to do that. That would be the main, number one thing that makes me cringe."

Despite Gale's disappointments with the sequence, the film is still beloved by many, with the original trilogy set to debut on home video in an anniversary set with a number of all-new special features.

Back to the Future: The Ultimate Trilogy will include all three movies in collectible discbook packaging plus a bonus disc including all-new bonus content. For the first time, the past, present, and future collide in eye-popping Ultra HD resolution for a time-traveling celebration. New 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray deliver the highest quality picture, more colors than ever before, and immersive, multi-dimensional sound. From filmmakers Steven Spielberg, Robert Zemeckis, and Bob Gale, this unforgettable 35th-anniversary collection features hours of bonus features and is an unrivaled trilogy that stands the test of time making this a must-own for everyone’s movie library.

Stay tuned for details on Back to the Future and add the complete trilogy set to your collection on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray and DVD on October 20th.

What do you think of the filmmaker's remarks? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!