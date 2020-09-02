Back to the Future Trilogy Is Now Streaming on Netflix

Great Scott! One of the most popular trilogies in film history has finally made its way back to the world's leading streaming service. Of course, we're talking about Back to the Future here, the time-travelling saga of Marty McFly, Doc Brown, and their flying Delorean. The three films have been bouncing back and forth between streaming services in recent years, and now they're finally back on Netflix. As of Tuesday, September 1st, all three Back to the Future films are available on Netflix once again.

This isn't the first time this summer Back to the Future has found its way to Netflix. The trilogy of films was added to the streamer back in May, only to leave a couple of months later. Now they're back again after another short absence. It's entirely likely that Back to the Future will leave Netflix again in the not-too-distant future.

Back to the Future stars Michael J. Fox as teenager Marty McFly, who is just trying his best to have a good time in high school. His world is turned upside down when he joins his pal and mentor Doc Brown (Christopher Lloyd) for a late-night time travel experiment, and ends up being sent back to the week that his parents met. The second film sees Marty travel to the future, while the third installment follows an adventure back to the wild west.

In addition to Back to the Future, plenty of other movies and shows were added to Netflix on September 1st. You can check out the full list below.

Adrift

Anaconda

Back to the Future

Back to the Future Part II

Back to the Future Part III

Barbershop

Barbie Princess Adventure

Borgen: Season 1-3

Children of the Sea

Coneheads

Glory

Grease

Magic Mike

The Muppets

Muppets Most Wanted

Not Another Teen Movie

Pineapple Express

Possession

The Producers (2005)

The Promised Neverland: Season 1

Puss in Boots

Red Dragon

Residue

Sex Drive

Sister, Sister: Season 1-6

The Smurfs

Wildlife

Zathura

Bookmarks: Celebrating Black Voices -- NETFLIX FAMILY

The Boss Baby: Get That Baby! -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Felipe Esparza: Bad Decisions -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

La Partita / The Match -- NETFLIX FILM

True: Friendship Day -- NETFLIX FAMILY

