‘Back to the Future’ Director Still Against a Fourth Film Ever Happening

Robert Zemeckis wrote and directed all three installments of the Back to the Future series, which concluded with 1990’s Back to the Future Part III. A poll conducted earlier this year showed that, given the choice between many famous movie franchises, fans would be most excited to see a new chapter in the time-traveling series. Zemeckis, on the other hand, is still ruling out that possibility.

When asked by Yahoo! if his stance against a fourth film is still the same, Zemeckis admitted, “Oh god yes.”

The results of the poll immediately ignited backlash at the sheer notion of a reboot or a sequel, which ultimately comes from a failure to comprehend the question being asked. In The Hollywood Reporter‘s study, participants were given a choice between multiple famous franchises and assign a value to which franchise they’d most like to see a new installment of. When competing against things like the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Star Wars, or Jurassic Park, fans were more interested in seeing a new Back to the Future film.

This isn’t to say that fans are dying for a new film in the series, just that, when compared to franchises that release movies on a regular basis, they’d be more interested in seeing a new installment of a franchise that has been dormant for nearly three decades.

“I think what the poll is saying… they asked a specific question, so I guess they felt it was important to spend money to poll the world, and ask this question, but don’t you think we could all have just given them the same answer?” Zemeckis detailed. “It confirms what we all know, but what I think the fans are really saying is that we really like this movie and if it were possible I’d like more of it. But they understand that it can’t be done.”

Shortly after the results of the survey were made public, franchise star Tom Wilson echoed these sentiments about what the study was really saying.

“Basically, I think America is saying, ‘Come on they’ve wrecked every other franchise with bad sequels, why not this one?’” Wilson joked at Fan Expo Boston this summer. “‘C’mon, we would watch it until it sucks.’”

In previous interviews, Zemeckis has admitted that, hopefully, it will be decades before there’s ever any talk of reviving the property.

“That can’t happen until both [franchise creator] Bob [Gale] and I are dead,” the filmmaker shared with The Telegraph. “And then I’m sure they’ll do it, unless there’s a way our estates can stop it.”

