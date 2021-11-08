Netflix Releases Back to the Outback Trailer

Netflix is taking movie fans to a land down under this holiday season. In addition to all of its Oscar films and holiday fare, Netflix is releasing a brand new animated movie this December, titled Back to the Outback. The movie centers around a group of dangerous animals at the zoo who realize that their lives could be much better if they were in the wild where they’re meant to be. So they take the zoo’s popular (and incredibly adorable) koala mascot with them and escape, hoping to find their real home.

Back to the Outback was announced nearly an entire year ago, but now we finally have a first look at the footage from the film. Netflix released a full-length trailer online Monday afternoon. Check it out:

Back to the Outback stars Isla Fisher, Tim Minchin, Eric Bana, Guy Pearce, Miranda Tapsell, Angus Imrie, Rachel House, Keith Urban, Celesta Barber, Wayne Knight, Aislinn Derbez, Diesel Cash La Torraca, Lachlan Ross Power, and Jacki Weaver. The film is the directorial debut for duo Clare Knight and Harry Cripps, from a script that Cripps wrote.

You can check out the official synopsis for Back to the Outback below.

“Tired of being locked in a reptile house where humans gawk at them like they’re monsters, a ragtag group of Australia’s deadliest creatures plot a daring escape from their zoo to the Outback, a place where they’ll fit in without being judged for their scales and fangs. Leading the group is Maddie (Isla Fisher), a poisonous snake with a heart of gold, who bands together with a self-assured Thorny Devil lizard Zoe (Miranda Tapsell), a lovelorn hairy spider Frank (Guy Pearce), and a sensitive scorpion Nigel (Angus Imrie). But when their nemesis — Pretty Boy (Tim Minchin), a cute but obnoxious koala — unexpectedly joins their escape, Maddie and the gang have no choice but to take him with them. So begins a hair-raising and hilarious road trip across Australia, as they are pursued by a zookeeper Chaz (Eric Bana) and his adventure-seeking mini-me (Diesel Cash La Torraca).”

Back to the Outback arrives on Netflix and in select theaters on December 10th.