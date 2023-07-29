Barbie: 10 Comics to Read After Watching the Movie

The Barbie movie is finally out into the world, and its impact thus far has been undeniable. The film, which is directed and co-written by Greta Gerwig and stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, has already broken countless records at the box office, and is now confidently on track to gross a billion dollars worldwide. As we wait to see that happen, and whether or not a Barbie sequel could be in the cards, fans are probably seeking out other entertainment that captures some of the magic. While it might be difficult to find a perfect mirror to the zany and heartfelt world of Barbie, it can be argued that a lot of comic books might very well scratch that itch. From superheroes to comedies to multiple visions for our possible future, here are ten comics you should check out after watching Barbie.

All-Star Superman As the marketing for Barbie began to flourish, some online drew parallels to the iconography of Grant Morrison and Frank Quietly's All-Star Superman — and honestly, it's not an unfair comparison to make. Much like Barbie, All-Star Superman is a rumination on the DC hero and what he means as a cultural figure — not quite an origin story, but a clever jumping-on point. It certainly doesn't hurt that it's also cited as an inspiration for James Gunn's upcoming Superman: Legacy movie. prevnext

Love Everlasting (Photo: Image Comics) While Love Everlasting is still a relatively-new book — its ninth issue was just published earlier this month — it has already established a brilliant fictional world. The series from Tom King and Elsa Charretier follows Joan Peterson, a housewife who discovers her idyllic life is really a never-ending cycle of romance and heartache. Sounds a lot like Stereotypical Barbie's journey of self-actualization, right? prevnext

The Flintstones If your favorite part of Barbie was the deconstruction of the quintessential Barbie brand, then you absolutely need to check out DC's modern take on The Flintstones. From Mark Russell and Steve Pugh, the series offers a biting satirical take on the iconic animated sitcom family, with subplots and jokes that are impossibly, brilliantly modern. Like Barbie, it will make you look at that fictional world in a whole new way. prevnext

Prez Another book written by Russell, with art from Ben Caldwell, DC's Prez might be one of the zaniest satires of the modern comics era. The series follows Beth Ross, a teenager whose unfortunate viral video gets her elected President of the United States, as she works to make her bizarre utopian future even better. After the well-planned nonsense and absurdity of much of Barbie, Prez is a natural progression. prevnext

Bitch Planet While it hasn't published a new issue since 2017, Bitch Planet has remained a touchstone for feminist stories in modern comics — and it's easy to see why. From Kelly Sue DeConnick and Valentine De Landro, Bitch Planet opens on a dystopian space colony where "non-compliant" women are sent. The stories that spin out from that premise are diverse, philosophical, and thoroughly entertaining, and are the perfect thing if you're looking for something with a bit more bite after Barbie. prevnext

SFSX In recent years, Tina Horn and an array of artists have carried the politically-driven feminist parable torch with SFSX. The series, which now encompasses two graphic novel volumes, follows an ensemble of queer, sex-positive people fighting for their freedom in a Draconian world. While it's definitely a much darker story than Barbie (and one that isn't recommended for younger readers), the themes of liberation and problematic social constructs overlap. prevnext

Snotgirl The success of Barbie has shown that there is definitely an audience for distinctly-feminine stories — and Snotgirl is definitely one of the most unconventional examples you could find in recent years. From Bryan Lee O'Malley and Leslie Hung, the series follows Lottie Person, a social media influencer who begins to question aspects of her reality, all while battling an embarrassing allergy condition. Much like Stereotypical Barbie, Lottie deals with self esteem and the problem with trying to appear "perfect", albeit in a quirkier manner. The gorgeously-illustrated outfits are a perfect cherry on top. prevnext

Birds of Prey Fans of Robbie's career are probably very familiar with the title of Birds of Prey, as she starred in and executive produced a film with the same title in 2020. The DC series is seen as a cornerstone for female representation in comics, pairing together Black Canary, Oracle, and later an ever-growing number of DC heroines in larger-than-life espionage missions. Not only does the Birds of Prey movie deserve your attention in the aftermath of Barbie, but the comics do too — the first volume, as well as writer Gail Simone's prolific tenure on the book, are a great place to start. prevnext

Power Girl The comic journey of JSA and Birds of Prey member Power Girl is also something worth noting. Initially introduced as an Earth-2 version of Supergirl, and later retconned back and forth into a member of Aquaman's Atlantean race, Power Girl's own sense of identity and belonging has made way for some excellent stories over the years. The currently-ongoing Power Girl stories in Lazarus Planet and Action Comics, which will lead into an ongoing series later this year, are a perfect jumping-on point for readers wanting to explore that journey. With clever and charming writing from Leah Williams, and gorgeous art from Marguerite Sauvage, the series pits PeeGee and the long-forgotten superheroine Omen against the mental health problems of DC's heroes and villains — something that Barbie viewers will surely find a fun, but profound escapism in. prevnext