DC Announces Superman: Legacy Release Date, New Film From James Gunn

Superman is going to be a central part of the new DC Universe. Tuesday, DC Studios officially confirmed Superman: Legacy, a new Superman film written by studio co-president James Gunn. Though the outfit has yet to cast its next Man of Steel, it has finally unveiled more about what fans can expect from the latest version of the Last Son of Krypton. According to DC Studios officials, the movie will draw heavy inspiration from one of the most acclaimed Superman comic books of the character's lengthy history: All-Star Superman from Grant Morrison and Frank Quitely.

The 12-issue maxi-series follows a dying Superman who has been overexposed to the Sun. As such, the character carries out whatever heroic feats he can before dying. Most importantly, however, the story didn't serve as an origin story, something that's been a large part of the character's live-action mythos. The series ended up winning three Eisner Awards across its run, one for Best New Series in 2006 and two for Best Continuing Series in 2007 and 2009. The storyline was previously adapted into an animated film in 2011, part of the DC Animated Universe.

According to DC Studios co-head Peter Safran, Superman: Legacy will serve as the definitive launch of the new DC Universe. "Our next project feature film is really the launch of the DCU. These first two projects [Superman: Legacy and Creature Commandos] are kind of an amuse bouche for what is coming up with Superman: Legacy, which James is currently writing," Safran said during a press event Monday afternoon. "We certainly hope and are hoping that he will direct it. It's not an origin story. It focuses on Superman balancing his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing. Superman represents truth, justice and the American way. He has kindness in a world that thinks of kindness as old fashioned."

The studio will now launch a casting search for its next Clark Kent after Gunn confirmed Henry Cavill wouldn't be back to reprise the role in a series of tweets earlier this year.

"Peter & I have a DC slate ready to go, which we couldn't be more over-the-moon about; we'll be able to share some exciting information about our first projects at the beginning of the new year," Gunn said at the time. "Among those on the slate is Superman. In the initial stages, our story will be focusing on an earlier part of Superman's life, so the character will not be played by Henry Cavill. But we just had a great meeting with Henry and we're big fans and we talked about a number of exciting possibilities to work together in the future."

Superman: Legacy is set for release on July 11, 2025.