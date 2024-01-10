Barbie 2024 Career of the Year Women In Film Doll Collection Is On Sale Now

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

With the enormous success of Greta Gerwig's Barbie Movie continuing this week with Golden Globe wins in the Cinematic and Box Office Achievement and Best Original Song categories, it's no surprise that Mattel chose this time to reveal Women in Film as their 2024 Career of the Year. The doll set includes a Studio Executive, Director, Cinematographer and Movie Star complete with work-related outfits and accessories like a camera, clapboard, cellphone,script, award, and more.

Pre-orders for the Barbie Careers Women in Film doll set are available here at Walmart and here at Entertainment Earth now priced at $49.99. A detailed breakdown of the outfits and accessories for each doll can be found below. Note that cinematographers seem like a fun bunch.

Studio Executive: Wears a blue blazer, leather skirt, and black heels, and equipped with yellow sunglasses and a smartphone.

Director: Clad in a denim jumpsuit and coral sneakers, with a viewfinder around her neck, yellow headset, and script in hand.

Cinematographer: Sports a purple "Chase Dreams" t-shirt, black leopard printed pants, and white sneakers while carrying a clapboard.

Movie Star: Wears a sequin floor-length gown with a beaded silver necklace, holding her award winner trophy.

Four careers is a good start, but making an entire film with this crew would be difficult. Mattel notes that women still have a long way to go in the film industry:

"Despite the considerable contributions of women in film to-date, studies from multiple universities such as UCLA and San Diego State continue to indicate an ongoing lack of representation for women in the film industry."

"In fact, according to the Center for the Study of Women in Television and Film at San Diego State University, the number of women working in leadership roles on top-grossing films has increased by only 7% over the past 25 years."

Margot Robbie Praises Greta Gerwig:

Robbie and Gerwig recently took part in Deadline's Contenders panel about Barbie, and Robbie shared lots of praise for the director.

"I definitely didn't want to try and make a puff piece Barbie. I wanted us to run at the scary things as much as we celebrated the wonderful things," Robbie, who also executive produced the film, said during the panel. "That's exactly why I went after Greta, because I was like, 'She would do that.'"

"There's no way we could be on stage and have done what we got to do if those women hadn't done it," Gerwig said of the women creators who came before her. "So don't feel alone in this place. I feel like there's lots of them who've come before and will come after."

"I'll just jump in and say what Greta is too humble to say," Robbie added. "She has literally changed the game. From now on, it's different because of what she's done. It's massive. And someone is going to come forward with another original idea that requires a big budget, and there's going to be a female lead, and they're going to point to Barbie and say, 'But that made money.' Everyone's gonna go, 'Oh, right we're gonna have to green light this.' And that's amazing."