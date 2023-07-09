Barbie Almost Inlcuded a Joke About Margot Robbie and Emma Mackey Looking Alike

Barbie is hitting theatres this month, which means the star-studded cast is in the midst of their press tour. Margot Robbie (Barbie) and Ryan Gosling (Ken) recently took part in one of Buzzfeed's beloved puppy interviews, which sees stars answering questions about their current projects while playing with adorable little doggos. During Robbie and Gosling's video, the subject of Emma Mackey came up. The Sex Education star plays one of many Barbies in the film, and the Internet often talks about how she looks like Robbie. Turns out, Robbie and director Greta Gerwig had planned to joke about their similar appearance, but it ended up not working out for an interesting reason...

"I've been getting told for years that I look like the girl from Sex Education, who is Emma Mackey," Robbie explains. "And she plays one of the Barbies in the movie because Greta and I thought it would be funny. We were going to do like, this whole joke about us looking similar... and then once we got all dressed up as our Barbies, we were kind of like, 'We don't actually look that similar.' Like when she's got her brown hair, and I've got my blonde hair, we don't look that similar. So, we didn't put that joke in the movie."

Robbie added, "But, when people come up and say, 'I loved you in Sex Education,' I just say, 'Thank you. Thank you so much.'" You can watch the interview clip below:

Margot Robbie thought it would be fun to have her twin Emma Mackey in Barbie 🥰.

Margot Robbie's Pink Dress Code:

Ryan Gosling recently told PEOPLE that Robbie scheduled "pink days" on set and there were rules a la the Plastics from Mean Girls.

"Margot had this pink day once a week, where everyone had to wear something pink. And if you didn't, you were fined," Gosling revealed. "She would go around collecting the fines, and she would donate it to a charity." He added, "What was really special was just how excited the male crew members were. At the end of the film, they all got together and, with their own money, made pink crew shirts with rainbow fringe."

"It was this opportunity for them to show their respect and admiration for what Margot and [director] Greta [Gerwig] were creating," Gosling explained. "It was almost like that scene at the end of Dead Poets Society, where they all get on their desk and say, 'O captain! My captain!'"

What Is Barbie About?

In Barbie, to live in Barbie Land is to be a perfect being in a perfect place. Unless you have a full-on existential crisis. Or you're a Ken. From Oscar-nominated writer/director Greta Gerwig comes Barbie, which hits theaters on July 21st. Barbie stars Oscar-nominees Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken, alongside America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera, Ariana Greenblatt, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman, and Will Ferrell. The film also stars Ana Cruz Kayne, Emma Mackey, Hari Nef, Alexandra Shipp, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Simu Liu, Ncuti Gatwa, Scott Evans, Jamie Demetriou, Connor Swindells, Sharon Rooney, Nicola Coughlan, Ritu Arya, Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Dua Lipa and Oscar-winner Helen Mirren. Gerwig directed Barbie from a screenplay by Gerwig & Oscar nominee Noah Baumbach, based on Barbie by Mattel.