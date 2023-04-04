Barbie Movie Posters Reveal the Main Characters

Barbie has some brand new character posters to share with the world. Margot Robbie's big Mattel movie has been a highly-anticipated project for a lot of theater-goers this year. That dynamite trailer only gave viewers a taste of what's to come with all the Barbiecore fun on the big screen. These new Barbie posters continue in that vein with Robbie joined by a host of familiar faces from all over entertainment. Ryan Gosling basically broke the Internet when the first image of him as Ken dropped. Along with that, America Ferrera, Ncuti Gatwa, Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae and Marvel star Simu Liu are also getting in on the fun. Check out the awesome vibes for yourself down below!

"Barbie is one of the most iconic franchises in the world and we are excited to partner with Warner Bros. Pictures and Margot Robbie to bring her to life on the big screen," Ynon Kreiz, Chairman and CEO of Mattel, wrote when the project was announced. "We look forward to building on this collaboration with Warner Bros. Pictures as we tell the stories of our beloved brands. Mattel Films is on a path to demonstrate the enormous potential of our brand portfolio, as we continue to execute on our strategy of transforming Mattel into an IP-driven, high performing toy company."

(Photo: Mattel/Warner Bros.)

