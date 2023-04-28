Elizabeth Olsen Shares Some of Her Favorite WandaVision Moments During Puppy Interview

On the latest episode of BuzzFeed Celeb's The Puppy Interview, Marvel star Elizabeth Olsen was joined by an enthusiastic group of little doggos, and talked about her life, career, and the highlights of her last few years of mega-stardom. Needless to say, she spent some time talking about her role as Wanda Maximoff, Marvel Studios' Scarlet Witch, a role she debuted nearly a decade ago in Avengers: Age of Ultron before reprising it in a handful of other Marvel Cinematic Universe outings, including her own show, WandaVision, which she headlined with Paul Bettany.

The series was a trip through Wanda's psyche, as well as a trip through American TV history, with each episode paying homage to a different show or era of shows, ranging from I Love Lucy to Modern Family. One of the questions in particular dealt with the series' eighth episode, titled "Previously On...," in which Wanda comes face to face with Agatha Harnkess (Kathryn Hahn) and has to take a critical look back at what has really been happening all series long.

"I think my favorite was us being in Agatha's little dungeon," Olsen says in the video. "Kathryn and I had to really invent some stuff there, and it was a pretty beautiful set, so I think that. Me, hanging on wire, being tortured by her, was my favorite part of that episode."

You can see the full interview below.

On back to working with Bettany, she said, "the magic show. He was fabulous in that, and I just got to really watch him be great -- and be a little showgirl."

The magic show came early in the series -- in the show's second episode, Vision dresses up as a traditional, tuxedo-clad magician, and Wanda gamely steps in as his scantily-clad magician's assistant.

Here's the official synopsis for WandaVision, which brought Fantastic Four director Matt Shakman into the Marvel Universe for the first time:

Marvel Studios' WandaVision blends the style of classic sitcoms with the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany)—two super-powered beings living their ideal suburban lives—begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems.

The new series is directed by Matt Shakman; Jac Schaeffer is head writer. The series is now streaming on Disney+.