Barbie Movie Director Reveals Origin of the "Mic Drop" Final Line

Barbie and Oppenheimer are now playing in theaters, and many movie fans have been going to see both films, which made this weekend the most successful weekend at the box office since the pandemic began. Barbie is currently up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 90% critics score and a 90% audience score, and women are declaring the film to be quite empowering. In fact, the final line of the movie is a "mic drop" that many women can relate to. Warning: Spoilers Ahead! At the end of the film, Barbie (Margot Robbie) chooses to become human, and the last scene sees Gloria (America Ferrera) and her daughter Sasha (Ariana Greenblatt) dropping Barbie off at an appointment. At first, it seems like Barbie might be heading to a job interview, but she reaches the receptionist and declares, "I'm here to see my gynecologist." During a recent interview with USA Today, director Greta Gerwig talked about the movie's powerful (and hilarious) final moment.



"With this film, it was important for me that everything operated on at least two levels," Gerwig explained. "I knew I wanted to end on a mic drop kind of joke, but I also find it very emotional. When I was a teenage girl, I remember growing up and being embarrassed about my body, and just feeling ashamed in a way that I couldn't even describe. It felt like everything had to be hidden."

She continued, "And then to see Margot as Barbie, with this big old smile on her face, saying what she says at the end with such happiness and joy ... I was like, if I can give girls that feeling of, 'Barbie does it, too' – that's both funny and emotional. There are so many things like that throughout the movie. It was always about looking for the levity and the heart."

Greta Gerwig Addresses Barbie's Snyder Cut Joke:

There are plenty of laughs to be had in Barbie, and there's one moment that pokes fun at another Warner Bros. project: Zack Snyder's Justice League. The joke is in good fun, but there's no denying that fans of Snyder are one of the most intense groups of people on the Internet. In the movie, Writer Barbie (Alexandria Shipp) is awoken after being brainwashed by Kens, and she describes it as follows: "It's like I've been in a dream where I was really invested in the Zack Snyder cut of Justice League." While this is a pretty innocent joke, there are already people upset about it on social media. It feels like the joke is poking fun at fans rather than Snyder himself, so ComicBook.com recently asked Barbie director Greta Gerwig about it. Turns out, she's not well-versed in the Snyder fandom.

"I didn't even really realize that," Gerwig said when asked about antagonizing such a forceful group of fans. "I didn't even... Because I don't have a dog in this fight, I didn't even really know, I knew it was a thing. I don't know the contours of all the ins and outs. But it's the kind of thing that I vaguely know. But I think that was the thing, that it was like if [Writer Barbie] had a vague knowledge of, and then all of a sudden in a certain state, it really meant a lot to her, and then it went away."

What Is Barbie About?

In Barbie, to live in Barbie Land is to be a perfect being in a perfect place. Unless you have a full-on existential crisis. Or you're a Ken. From Oscar-nominated writer/director Greta Gerwig comes Barbie, which hit theaters on July 21st. Barbie stars Oscar-nominees Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken, alongside America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera, Ariana Greenblatt, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman, and Will Ferrell. The film also stars Ana Cruz Kayne, Emma Mackey, Hari Nef, Alexandra Shipp, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Simu Liu, Ncuti Gatwa, Scott Evans, Jamie Demetriou, Connor Swindells, Sharon Rooney, Nicola Coughlan, Ritu Arya, Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Dua Lipa and Oscar-winner Helen Mirren. Gerwig directed Barbie from a screenplay by Gerwig & Oscar nominee Noah Baumbach, based on Barbie by Mattel.