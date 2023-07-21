Barbie Director Greta Gerwig Addresses Movie's Snyder Cut Joke (Exclusive)

Greta Gerwig's Barbie has finally hit theaters, and critics and audiences alike are loving the film. There are plenty of laughs to be had in the new movie, and there's one moment that pokes fun at another Warner Bros. project: Zack Snyder's Justice League. The joke is in good fun, but there's no denying that fans of Snyder are one of the most intense groups of people on the Internet. Warning: Mild Spoilers Ahead! In the movie, Writer Barbie (Alexandria Shipp) is awoken after being brainwashed by Kens, and she describes it as follows: "It's like I've been in a dream where I was really invested in the Zack Snyder cut of Justice League." While this is a pretty innocent joke, there are already people upset about it on social media. It feels like the joke is poking fun at fans rather than Snyder himself, so ComicBook.com recently asked Barbie director Greta Gerwig about it. Turns out, she's not well-versed in the Snyder fandom.

"I didn't even really realize that," Gerwig said when asked about antagonizing such a forceful group of fans. "I didn't even... Because I don't have a dog in this fight, I didn't even really know, I knew it was a thing. I don't know the contours of all the ins and outs. But it's the kind of thing that I vaguely know. But I think that was the thing, that it was like if [Writer Barbie] had a vague knowledge of, and then all of a sudden in a certain state, it really meant a lot to her, and then it went away." You can watch Gerwig's answer in the video above.

What Is Zack Snyder's Next Project?

Zack Snyder's next project is Rebel Moon, which will have a short theatrical run before hitting Netflix in December. Rebel Moon is set in a peaceful colony on the edge of the galaxy that finds itself threatened by the armies of the tyrannical Regent Balisarius. They dispatch a young woman with a mysterious past to seek out warriors from neighboring planets to help them take a stand the Tyrant. The film stars Sofia Boutella, Ray Fisher, Charlie Hunnam, Djimon Hounsou, Jena Malone, Anthony Hopkins, and Ed Skrein.

What Is Barbie About?

In Barbie, to live in Barbie Land is to be a perfect being in a perfect place. Unless you have a full-on existential crisis. Or you're a Ken. From Oscar-nominated writer/director Greta Gerwig comes Barbie, which hit theaters on July 21st. Barbie stars Oscar-nominees Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken, alongside America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera, Ariana Greenblatt, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman, and Will Ferrell. The film also stars Ana Cruz Kayne, Emma Mackey, Hari Nef, Alexandra Shipp, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Simu Liu, Ncuti Gatwa, Scott Evans, Jamie Demetriou, Connor Swindells, Sharon Rooney, Nicola Coughlan, Ritu Arya, Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Dua Lipa and Oscar-winner Helen Mirren. Gerwig directed Barbie from a screenplay by Gerwig & Oscar nominee Noah Baumbach, based on Barbie by Mattel.