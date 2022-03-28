Zack Snyder Reacts to Oscar Fan Poll Wins

While he didn’t win any actual Oscars, Zack Snyder was a two-time winner at last night’s Academy Awards event. The Flash running through the Speed Force in . Snyder’s . Snyder took to VERO, his preferred social media network, to react to these wins. In response to the Cheer Moment win, he wrote, “Amazing.” When the Army of the Dead win followed, he commented, “Literally best fans ever!!!!”

The Flash entering the Speed Force in Zack Snyder’s Justice League had stiff competition in the Cheer Moment category. It beat out the three Spider-Mans teaming up in Spider-Man: No Way Home, the Avengers assembling in Avengers: Endgame, Effie White singing “I’m Telling You” in Dreamgirls, and Neo’s bullet-dodging maneuver in The Matrix.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Army of the Dead‘s win is, perhaps, even more surprising. Runners up include Spider-Man: No Way Home, Cinderella, Dune, Malignant, The Power of the Dog, Minamata, The Suicide Squad, Tick… Tick… Boom, and Sing 2. Dune .

Many considered Spider-Man: No Way Home the favorite to win both categories. In fact, some believe the introduction of the fan vote came in response to backlash over a major category nomination despite being a huge box office hit (Andrew Garfield seems pretty okay with it though).

These fan votes were a first-time experiment for the Oscars. They were conducted in partnership with Twitter, allowing fans to vote via hashtags in tweets.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Twitter to help build an engaged and excited digital audience leading up to this year’s ceremony,” Meryl Johnson, VP of Digital Marketing at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, shared in a statement to the outlet. “Through these activations, social media users around the world now have more opportunities to engage with the show in real time, find a community, and be a part of the experience in ways they’ve never been able to before.”

“Twitter is the place to be during award shows and the Oscars is one of the biggest conversation drivers every year,” Sarah Rosen, Twitter’s head of U.S. entertainment and news partnerships, added. “The idea that a movie fan might see their tweet during the Oscars broadcast is pretty epic, and we are thrilled to have the opportunity to partner with the Academy to bring this to life.”