Barbie Director Greta Gerwig Makes Surprise Appearance at Screenings

It's a huge month for movies with Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One currently thriving at the worldwide box office while "Barbenheimer" weekend is in full force. In fact, the release of Barbie and Oppenheimer has made this weekend the most successful weekend at the box office since the pandemic began. Recently, Mission: Impossible star Tom Cruise and director Christopher McQuarrie surprised fans at screenings of their movie, and now Barbie director Greta Gerwig is doing the same. The Alamo Drafhouse in New York City recently shared a photo of Gerwig in front of an excited, pink-filled crowd.

"Last night we invited our pal Greta Gerwig to surprise the crowd at a sold out showing of BARBIE and minds were blown! There were cheers. There were tears. There was lots and lots of pink. Thanks to GG, the entire @barbiethemovie team and every single person who showed up and showed out so far this weekend. It meant so much to us and to Greta to see so many of you embracing the movie and the theatrical experience. We see you and we you!" the theater shared on Instagram. You can check out the photo below:

Tom Cruise Supporting Summer Movies:

When it comes to seeing movies on the big screen, no one advocates for movie theaters more than Tom Cruise. The star made a big deal about Tenet when theaters re-opened during the pandemic, and he recently gushed over The Flash. While The Flash has done surprisingly poorly at the box office there are some other big movies out this summer. In honor of the big releases, Cruise recently took to social media to encourage fans to check out the films.

"This summer is full of amazing movies to see in theaters. Congratulations, Harrison Ford, on 40 years of Indy and one of the most iconic characters in history. I love a double feature, and it doesn't get more explosive (or more pink) than one with Oppenheimer and Barbie," Cruise wrote on Twitter.

The actor's post even prompted a lovely response from Barbie director Greta Gerwig and star Margot Robbie.

What Is Barbie About?

In Barbie, to live in Barbie Land is to be a perfect being in a perfect place. Unless you have a full-on existential crisis. Or you're a Ken. From Oscar-nominated writer/director Greta Gerwig comes Barbie, which hit theaters on July 21st. Barbie stars Oscar-nominees Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken, alongside America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera, Ariana Greenblatt, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman, and Will Ferrell. The film also stars Ana Cruz Kayne, Emma Mackey, Hari Nef, Alexandra Shipp, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Simu Liu, Ncuti Gatwa, Scott Evans, Jamie Demetriou, Connor Swindells, Sharon Rooney, Nicola Coughlan, Ritu Arya, Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Dua Lipa and Oscar-winner Helen Mirren. Gerwig directed Barbie from a screenplay by Gerwig & Oscar nominee Noah Baumbach, based on Barbie by Mattel.