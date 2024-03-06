Barbie: Greta Gerwig Doesn't Rule Out Potential Sequel

Barbie director Greta Gerwig addressed the possibility of a sequel. During TIme's Women of the Year presentation, the filmmaker talked about Barbie 2. "If I find the undertow, then we get it," Gerwig explained (via Variety). "If I don't find an undertow, there's no more." That seems to be pretty cut and dry. However, Warner Bros. Discovery is going to be very motivated to find a story to prompt a second entry. (All those billions of dollars are speaking louder by the day.) Still, moments like this from Gerwig reinforce the idea that Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling and others aren't going to sign on for a sequel because of the quick dollars involved.

"It's something that I loved making so much," she added. "And I loved the world that we built so much and all of the actors and the idea of getting to be with that group of people again is very exciting."

"My North Star is 'What do I deeply love? What do I really care about? Like, 'What's the story underneath this story?'" Gerwig wondered aloud. "And I think with 'Barbie,' the story underneath this story was I loved Barbie. I remember going to Toys R Us and looking at Barbies and I loved their hair. And I loved everything about them and my mom was not sure about it. And I find that's the story, that's the generational story…I'm always trying to find those undertows."

Since the moment people got to see Barbie, people have been wondering about a follow-up. Variety asked Margot Robbie about that idea earlier this year. For her part, the Barbie star doesn't completely see the need. As in, they won't make a sequel just to do it. However, just like Gerwig, if the right story falls across her desk, the possibility of another movie is there.

"It's funny, that knee-jerk reaction in this day and age for everyone to immediately ask about a sequel. I don't think it was like that 20 years ago. This wasn't designed to be a trilogy," Robbie told the outlet. "Everything went into Barbie – and that's how Greta works. She finishes every movie on empty, feeling like she could never make another movie because she put everything she had into that one.

She added, "So I don't know what it would take to fill that cup up again for her. Or for us. I think Warners would also agree. I don't know what more could even look like. We want to make more films that have the effect that Barbie has. I don't know if it has to be Barbie 2. Why can't it be another big, original, bold idea where we get an amazing filmmaker, a big budget to play with, and the trust of a huge conglomerate behind them to go and really play? I want to do that."

