Barbie: Marvel's Randall Park Says Hollywood Is Learning the Wrong Lessons From Movie's Success

Barbie is nothing short of a cultural phenomenon, grossing over a billion dollars and counting at the global box office. As Barbie fever continues and the possibility of a sequel is debated, actor and director Randall Park has a unique perspective on the film's success. In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Park argued that the entertainment industry has chased the Barbie hype in the wrong direction, turning towards movies about other toys (with Mattel alone having over 45 movies in development), as opposed to movies with women in front of and behind the camera.

"I feel like, just in general, this industry is taking the wrong lessons," Park, whose work includes the Ant-Man franchise and Always Be My Maybe, argued. "For example, Barbie is this massive blockbuster, and the idea is: Make more movies about toys! No. Make more movies by and about women!"

Will There Be a Barbie Sequel?

Park's comments come amid conversation about a possible Barbie sequel, which Mattel has expressed a desire to bring to fruition. According to a recent report from The Hollywood Reporter, there are currently no options or deals in place for Robbie, Gerwig, and co-star Ryan Gosling to return for a Barbie sequel. Robbie, in particular, is reportedly not obligated to return to her role of Stereotypical Barbie, but could return as a producer on a Barbie sequel if she wanted to.

As the report outlines, Warner Bros. Pictures "made overtures" about Gerwig possibly returning to direct a Barbie sequel, but her team delayed those talks until the first film's debut. With negotiations around new projects on hold until the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes are over, there's a chance that Gerwig, Robbie, and Gosling could return for a new Barbie movie — but they would probably have to negotiate much more lucrative contracts, in response to the film's box office performance. Gerwig has indicated that she currently does not have any ideas for a sequel film.

"At this moment, it's all I've got," Gerwig revealed. "I feel like that at the end of every movie, like I'll never have another idea and everything I've ever wanted to do, I did. I wouldn't want to squash anybody else's dream but for me, at this moment, I'm at totally zero."

What Is Barbie About?

In Barbie, to live in Barbie Land is to be a perfect being in a perfect place. Unless you have a full-on existential crisis. Or you're a Ken. From Oscar-nominated writer/director Greta Gerwig comes Barbie, which hit theaters on July 21st. Barbie stars Oscar-nominees Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken, alongside America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera, Ariana Greenblatt, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman, and Will Ferrell. The film also stars Ana Cruz Kayne, Emma Mackey, Hari Nef, Alexandra Shipp, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Simu Liu, Ncuti Gatwa, Scott Evans, Jamie Demetriou, Connor Swindells, Sharon Rooney, Nicola Coughlan, Ritu Arya, Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Dua Lipa and Oscar-winner Helen Mirren. Gerwig directed Barbie from a screenplay by Gerwig & Oscar nominee Noah Baumbach, based on Barbie by Mattel.

