Barbie Movie Ken In Faux Fur Coat Doll Is Back In Stock

Just days after the Barbie movie took home the 2024 Critics Choice Best Song award for Ryan Gosling's performance of "I'm Just Ken", The Ken Doll sporting a faux fur coat and black fringe vest is back in stock and shipping now here on Amazon priced at $75. This is a rare opportunity to grab one at the standard price.

Indeed, you could argue that Ryan Gosling's Ken had the best looks of any character from the film, and this faux fur number with the matching headband and "Ken" fanny pack is the best of them all. It was originally touted as a Mattel Creations exclusive, but it wound up being available on Amazon. Naturally, it sold out almost instantly after launch, but it is back on sale at the time of writing. If you miss this restock, you might want to add it to a shopping list and keep tabs on it for the next round. A full breakdown of the core Barbie Movie doll and Dreamhouse lineup can be found below.

Mattel's Barbie Movie toy collection is massive, with highlights that include loads of Barbie and Ken dolls, a MEGA Dreamhouse, an RC Corvette, and a MEGA Dreamhouse – all with designs and outfits that come straight from the film. A full list of the releases can be found below followed by a gallery of images. Retailer links are included, but expect rolling sellouts so keep tabs on the links for restocks.

"Barbie The Movie is a monumental moment for the brand, and we cannot wait for fans to experience Barbie like never before on the big screen," said Lisa McKnight, Executive Vice President and Global Head of Barbie & Dolls, Mattel. "The new line of Barbie The Movie Mattel toys perfectly captures the fun and joy of Barbie that is at the heart of the film. This collection allows fans of all ages to celebrate their favorite characters and scenes from the movie. What an incredible way to kick off the summer of Barbie!"

What is Barbie about?

In the film, after being expelled from Barbieland for being a less than perfect-looking doll, Barbie sets off for the human world to find true happiness. Barbie will star Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken. The film is directed by Greta Gerwig with a script from Gerwig and Noah Baumbach. Robbie, who had been rumored to be attached to the project since 2018, will also be producing the project through her LuckyChap banner. The cast of the project also includes America Ferrera (Superstore), Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live), Simu Liu (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), Ncuti Gatwa (Doctor Who, Sex Education) Alexandra Shipp (tick, tick, ...Boom!), Will Ferrell (Anchorman), Issa Rae (Insecure), Michael Cera (Superbad), and Ariana Greenblatt (Avengers: Infinity War). ComicBook.com's Nicole Drum gave the film a 4.5 out of 5, and called it "insightful, hilarious, and packed with thoughtful commentary."